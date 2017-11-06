Westmoreland PIAA girls soccer 1st-round playoff capules

Class 4A

First round

Penn-Trafford (17-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (13-7)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of Norwin (17-2-1) vs. State College (18-6) on Saturday

Free kicks: Penn-Trafford won its first WPIAL title in 14 years with a 2-1 win in overtime over rival Norwin on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Valparaiso recruit Kiley Dugan scored the golden goal on a header, off a cross from West Virginia recruit Mackenzie Aunkst, with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in overtime. Penn-Trafford had not been to the finals since 2003. Sophomore goalkeeper Megan Giesey made 12 saves and shined late when Norwin pressed. Senior Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne) added a goal. The Warriors have three consecutive one-goal victories in the postseason. Their last PIAA playoff appearance came in 2014. They lost to Seneca Valley, 2-1, in the first round. … North Allegheny lost to Norwin, 2-0, in the WPIAL semifinals. Ava Ruppersberger had two goals, and Alex Adams scored one for the Tigers in a 3-0 win over Upper St. Clair in the third-place consolation game to clinch a berth in the state tournament. The Tigers continue to platoon goalkeepers with Olivia Ruppersberger and Julia Correa often playing a half apiece.

Norwin (17-2-1) vs. State College (18-6)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona

Winner plays: Winner of Penn-Trafford (17-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (13-7) on Saturday

Free kicks: After falling short of its goal to win three consecutive WPIAL titles, the district runner-up Knights take aim at another run in the state playoffs. They reached the state semifinals in 2015 and the quarterfinals last season. Norwin fell 2-1 in overtime to Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL final Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Alyssa Victor, a Duquesne recruit, scored the lone goal for the Knights on a perfectly played free kick from 45 yards out. Norwin could see Penn-Trafford again in the second round if both teams win Tuesday night. The Knights have one state title, in 1996, and finished second in 1997. … State College has won 10 consecutive District 6 championships but has not been to the PIAA playoffs in three years. Payton Porter scored the winning goal as the Lions held off McDowell, 3-2, in overtime, in a subregional qualifier Saturday. Joey Garrigan assisted the score.

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Brockway (15-2)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Moon

Winner plays: Winner of Windber (20-1) vs. Bishop McCort (13-7) winner on Saturday

Free kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic made the most of its eighth consecutive trip to the WPIAL final, holding off rival Shady Side Academy, 1-0, on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. Sidney Ward scored a first-half goal, and the Centurions made it stand. Goalkeeper Bella Skatell was strong in net, overcoming a collision with an opposing player in the second half. Ten of GCC's last 12 wins have come via shutout, including three consecutive postseason wins by 1-0 scores. … Brockway lost to Ridgway, 2-1, on an overtime penalty kick, in the District 9 championship. Brockway was the defending champion. Channell Britten forced overtime with a goal with 23 minutes to play. The Rovers peppered Ridgway with shots, and had 16 shots on goal stopped.

— Bill Beckner Jr.