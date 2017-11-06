Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Girls Soccer

Westmoreland PIAA girls soccer 1st-round playoff capules

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 6:06 p.m.
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save next to Norwin's Emily Harrigan during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save next to Norwin's Emily Harrigan during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Kiley Dugan (left) celebrates after scoring the winning goal in overtime on the girls WPIAL Class AA championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in overtime to win the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
The Penn-Trafford girls soccer team hoists the championship trophy after defeating Norwin in overtime to win the WPIAL Class 4A final Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar heads the ball infront of Norwin's Emily Arnold during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar heads the ball infront of Norwin's Emily Arnold during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save on Norwin's Katy Ericson during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford goalkeeper Megan Giesey makes a save on Norwin's Katy Ericson during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) battles Norwin's Madison Genicola for the ball during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Lauren Stovar (7) battles Norwin's Madison Genicola for the ball during their game on Sept. 25, 2017, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won, 1-0.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward celebrates her goal with Isabella Pellis (left) and Brenna Springer during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game against Shady Side Academy Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward celebrates her goal with Isabella Pellis (left) and Brenna Springer during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game against Shady Side Academy Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Sophia McMahon for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Sophia McMahon for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Caroline Davis for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Sidney Ward battles Shady Side Academy's Caroline Davis for the ball during the first half of the WPIAL Class A championship game Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen celebrates her goal with Lauren Stovar during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Hannah Nguyen celebrates her goal with Lauren Stovar during the girls WPIAL Class 4A championship game against Norwin Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at Highmark Stadium.

Updated 16 minutes ago

Class 4A

First round

Penn-Trafford (17-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (13-7)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Fox Chapel

Winner plays: Winner of Norwin (17-2-1) vs. State College (18-6) on Saturday

Free kicks: Penn-Trafford won its first WPIAL title in 14 years with a 2-1 win in overtime over rival Norwin on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Valparaiso recruit Kiley Dugan scored the golden goal on a header, off a cross from West Virginia recruit Mackenzie Aunkst, with 11 minutes, 7 seconds left in overtime. Penn-Trafford had not been to the finals since 2003. Sophomore goalkeeper Megan Giesey made 12 saves and shined late when Norwin pressed. Senior Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne) added a goal. The Warriors have three consecutive one-goal victories in the postseason. Their last PIAA playoff appearance came in 2014. They lost to Seneca Valley, 2-1, in the first round. … North Allegheny lost to Norwin, 2-0, in the WPIAL semifinals. Ava Ruppersberger had two goals, and Alex Adams scored one for the Tigers in a 3-0 win over Upper St. Clair in the third-place consolation game to clinch a berth in the state tournament. The Tigers continue to platoon goalkeepers with Olivia Ruppersberger and Julia Correa often playing a half apiece.

Norwin (17-2-1) vs. State College (18-6)

6 p.m. Tuesday at Mansion Park Stadium, Altoona

Winner plays: Winner of Penn-Trafford (17-3-1) vs. North Allegheny (13-7) on Saturday

Free kicks: After falling short of its goal to win three consecutive WPIAL titles, the district runner-up Knights take aim at another run in the state playoffs. They reached the state semifinals in 2015 and the quarterfinals last season. Norwin fell 2-1 in overtime to Penn-Trafford in the WPIAL final Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Alyssa Victor, a Duquesne recruit, scored the lone goal for the Knights on a perfectly played free kick from 45 yards out. Norwin could see Penn-Trafford again in the second round if both teams win Tuesday night. The Knights have one state title, in 1996, and finished second in 1997. … State College has won 10 consecutive District 6 championships but has not been to the PIAA playoffs in three years. Payton Porter scored the winning goal as the Lions held off McDowell, 3-2, in overtime, in a subregional qualifier Saturday. Joey Garrigan assisted the score.

Class A

First round

Greensburg Central Catholic (15-3) vs. Brockway (15-2)

8 p.m. Tuesday at Moon

Winner plays: Winner of Windber (20-1) vs. Bishop McCort (13-7) winner on Saturday

Free kicks: Greensburg Central Catholic made the most of its eighth consecutive trip to the WPIAL final, holding off rival Shady Side Academy, 1-0, on Thursday at Highmark Stadium. Sidney Ward scored a first-half goal, and the Centurions made it stand. Goalkeeper Bella Skatell was strong in net, overcoming a collision with an opposing player in the second half. Ten of GCC's last 12 wins have come via shutout, including three consecutive postseason wins by 1-0 scores. … Brockway lost to Ridgway, 2-1, on an overtime penalty kick, in the District 9 championship. Brockway was the defending champion. Channell Britten forced overtime with a goal with 23 minutes to play. The Rovers peppered Ridgway with shots, and had 16 shots on goal stopped.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

