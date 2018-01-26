Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Girls Soccer

MaxPreps to honor state champion Moon girls soccer team

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, 12:01 a.m.
Moon's Delaney Snyder celebrates after her team won the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer title Nov. 18, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.
David Bohr | For the Tribune-Review
Moon's Delaney Snyder celebrates after her team won the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer title Nov. 18, 2017, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Updated 19 hours ago

The MaxPreps Tournament of Champions will visit Moon on Friday night to honor the school's state champion girls soccer team.

The Tigers will receive the Army National Guard ranking trophy for finishing fourth nationally in the MaxPreps rankings. The presentation ceremony will take place at halftime of the boys basketball game that starts at 7:30 p.m.

Moon finished 26-0 this fall, the first unbeaten and untied season in team history, and defeated Villa Joseph Marie, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 3A final on a goal by senior Delaney Snyder. The Tigers shut out 19 teams and outscored their opponents 131-8.

The state title was the team's third in six years.

This is the 13th year for the MaxPreps Tour of Championship, and Moon is among 10 girls soccer teams to be honored this year.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.