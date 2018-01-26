MaxPreps to honor state champion Moon girls soccer team
The MaxPreps Tournament of Champions will visit Moon on Friday night to honor the school's state champion girls soccer team.
The Tigers will receive the Army National Guard ranking trophy for finishing fourth nationally in the MaxPreps rankings. The presentation ceremony will take place at halftime of the boys basketball game that starts at 7:30 p.m.
Moon finished 26-0 this fall, the first unbeaten and untied season in team history, and defeated Villa Joseph Marie, 1-0, in the PIAA Class 3A final on a goal by senior Delaney Snyder. The Tigers shut out 19 teams and outscored their opponents 131-8.
The state title was the team's third in six years.
This is the 13th year for the MaxPreps Tour of Championship, and Moon is among 10 girls soccer teams to be honored this year.
