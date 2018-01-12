Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Gymnastics

Thomas Jefferson gymasts chasing another section title

Ray Fisher | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 11:00 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Natalie Moore competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Natalie Moore competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Thomas Jefferson gymnasts, from left, Natalie Galioto and Courtney Kelley.
Submitted
Thomas Jefferson gymnasts, from left, Natalie Galioto and Courtney Kelley.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Adara Getsy competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Adara Getsy competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Anna Weber competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Anna Weber competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Demi Kondos competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Thomas Jefferson gymnast Demi Kondos competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Baldwin gymnast Paige Young competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin gymnast Paige Young competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Baldwin gymnast Abby Zuder competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin gymnast Abby Zuder competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Baldwin gymnast Alaina Wodereck competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin gymnast Alaina Wodereck competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Baldwin gymnast Julia Stipetic competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin gymnast Julia Stipetic competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Baldwin gymnast Hanna Kalwarski competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.
Randy Jarosz | For the Tribune-Review
Baldwin gymnast Hanna Kalwarski competes during a dual meet Jan. 5, 2018, at Premier Gym and Cheer in Whitehall.

Updated 6 hours ago

Thomas Jefferson's girls gymnastics team took a big step forward in its quest to repeat as section champion.

The TJ girls captured first place at their first meet of the new year with a sparkling 145.5-point total, defeating North Allegheny (143.05), Hampton (137.55) and Baldwin (125.85).

“This is a high score (145.5), but it's well-deserved,” said Jodi Cummings, who coaches the Thomas Jefferson and Baldwin squads. “The TJ team is strong this year, and we still aren't at full scoring potential, either. Natalie Moore was just released from a hand injury and has not posted her highest scores yet. Once she is completely healthy and we have her scores in the mix, our team score may even go higher.

“I'm hoping a section title is in our future. We still have to compete against some strong teams. I think in our section North Allegheny is probably our biggest threat, but I'm not writing off Pine-Richland.”

Thomas Jefferson and Baldwin are members of Section 1, along with Burrell, Fox Chapel, Hampton, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland.

The Jaguars were led in their home opener by the one-two punch of sophomore Natalie Galioto and junior Courtney Kelley, with season-high all-around scores of 37.8 and 36.5, respectively.

“Natalie keeps getting stronger and more confident,” Cummings said. “She's solid on all four events.

“Courtney is really becoming stronger in the all-around. She has improved her vault, and is becoming more consistent every meet.”

Galioto posted a career-high all-around point-total, thanks to her consistent marks of 9.4 on vault, 9.5 on bars, 9.45 on beam and 9.45 on floor exercise.

“I was excited to receive my highest all-around score so far in my high school career,” Galioto said. “We knew going into the meet that North Allegheny and Hampton would be our toughest (section) competition. We were thrilled to take first place. Every member on our team put forth a fantastic effort in contributing to our win.”

Kelley tacked on high scores of 9.4 and 9.3 on the vault and bars, along with an 8.9 on both the beam and floor exercise.

“We hit one of our highest all-around scores as a team against Hampton and North Allegheny, two of our biggest competitors in our section,” Kelley said. “It felt amazing beating them by almost two points because we have worked so hard to be able to do that. We can't wait for what the season has in store for us.”

Moore, who is a sophomore, complemented Galioto and Kelley in the Jaguars' team scoring.

“Natalie was just coming back from her injury,” Cummings said. “It was her first meet back so she was a little rusty, but expect big scores from her in the future. She added a vault that not many do at the high school level. It's called a front-front.”

All five gymnasts on last year's section-winning team at TJ are back this season, and the Jaguars added five girls to the roster in 2017-18.

Rounding on the squad are juniors Angelina Gambino and Adara Getsy, sophomore Demi Kondos, plus freshmen Anna Weber, Erin Gruber, Jackie Guenther and Kaylee Rowland.

Thomas Jefferson and Baldwin practice together and compete at Premier Gym and Cheer under the guidance of Cummings, who is assisted by Becky Revo, Sam Duttine and volunteer coach Kristen Weber.

“(It) was a great meet for both the teams (TJ and Baldwin),” Cummings said. “They both showed huge improvement from the prior meet, and I am very happy with the progress.

The Baldwin girls were paced at their home opener by the trio of senior Hanna Kalwarski, sophomore Alaina Wodarek and junior Haili Cordell.

“It was Hanna's first full meet back since her injury and surgery,” Cummings said. “She had a solid meet, and is just looking to add more difficulty.

“Alaina added difficulty to her routines over Christmas break and is a solid all-around score for the team. Haili had a consistent meet. She also helped the team with her solid all-around score.”

Kalwarski, a fourth-year gymnast who also is a pole vault specialist in track and field, is the lone senior on the Baldwin squad. Following a long rehabilitation process for a knee injury, she has provided an added spark to the Highlanders' lineup.

“I'm glad to be fully back, but I'm ready to go full throttle,” Kalwarski said. “I had to water down my routines just to get back into the feeling (of competition).

“Our team is coming along. I'm so proud of all the girls for working hard and not giving up. I hope this drive will take us all the way to WPIALs and states.”

Wodarek is one of four sophomores on the team, while Cordell is one of two juniors.

“I'm having a really great time competing for Baldwin gymnastics this year. I was happy with my performance, but I am always striving to get better every time I compete,” Wodarek said. “I have a great group of teammates; we get along so well. We have been working very hard, improving, and getting stronger every practice.

“We are young but have big hopes and dreams for this season.”

Other team members consist of junior Erin Winkowski, sophomore Paige Young, sophomore twins Abby Zuder and Emma Zuder, and freshman Julia Stipetic.

The Baldwin and TJ gymnasts are joined at their practices by sophomore Ashtyn Grill from Carrick and freshman Amanda Mitchell from Pittsburgh CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts).

Baldwin and TJ will compete Jan. 20 at the annual Moon Invitational.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.