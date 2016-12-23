Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Oakland Catholic's Finikiotis commits to William & Mary

Karen Kadilak | Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, 11:00 p.m.
Submitted
Oakland Catholic's Lauren Finikiotis made a verbal commitment to William & Mary.

Updated 8 hours ago

Oakland Catholic senior Lauren Finikiotis plans to study biology, but good chemistry also was a factor in her decision to continue her running career at the College of William & Mary next year.

Finikiotis, 18, of Adams, Butler County, signed a national letter of intent in November to compete in track and cross country for the Tribe in the 2017-18 season.

“I clicked really well with the girls (on the team),” she said.

Finikiotis was WPIAL Class AAA champion in cross country and in the 1,600-meter run in track as a junior.

She finished second and led Oakland Catholic to the team title at the WPIAL cross country championship meet this fall.

Tribe cross country coach Natalie Hall is impressed by Finikiotis.

“Lauren is a fierce competitor,” she said. “She really wants to see how successful she can be and she cares about the team atmosphere, which is critical for cross country.

“She has high character and commitment, which is something we could see through the recruiting process. She is very thoughtful and considerate.”

The Tribe won their fifth consecutive Colonial Athletic Association cross country crown this fall.

They were ninth of 32 squads at the NCAA Division I Southeast Regional meet.

In outdoor track last spring, they tied for third at the Colonial Athletic Association championship and sent six athletes to the NCAA regional.

Located in Williamsburg, Va., William & Mary is the second oldest college in the country and touts American Founding Father Thomas Jefferson and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin among its alumni. It is one of eight Public Ivies.

Oakland Catholic coach George Rudolph believes Finikiotis will flourish there academically and athletically.

“(She) holds all our records (and) is an extremely disciplined person,” he said.

Finikiotis also considered Penn State, Syracuse, Villanova and Pitt.

She is interested in computational biology and is considering a career in the medical field.

She is one of two WPIAL cross country standouts to commit to the Tribe.

Quaker Valley senior Zach Skolnekovich, a three-time WPIAL Class AA boys champion, will compete for the men's team.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

