Alle-Kiski high school notebook: Brown re-opens recruitment

Duane Brown is looking for room to roam.

The Apollo-Ridge football standout, who verbally committed to Robert Morris in September, recently reopened his recruitment with less than two weeks remaining until national signing day.

Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said Brown began having second thoughts about his verball commitment. Robert Morris was the first school to offer Brown a scholarship.

“I think in a couple weeks he's going to make a solid choice and figure out what he wants to do,” Skiba said. “As long as he's comfortable, I think it's going to be a great fit.”

Brown visited IUP last weekend and had a visit scheduled to Cal (Pa.) this weekend, Skiba said. Clarion and Edinboro also are showing interest.

A two-time Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year, Brown overcame an offseason knee injury and subsequent surgery to total more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games, leading Apollo-Ridge to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

Justice for IUP

Justice Evans sat out his junior football season at Central Catholic after the WPIAL ruled the Kiski Area transfer ineligible.

In the end, Evans' patience paid off, as he committed earlier this week to play football for IUP.

A 5-foot-8 sparkplug, Evans led Central Catholic in receiving with 38 catches for 1,092 yards (28.7 average) and 16 touchdowns, helping the Vikings win the WPIAL Class 6A championship and finish as PIAA runner-up. He added two touchdowns on rushes and three more on punt returns.

Iellimo to Mt. Aloysius

With baseball season still a couple of months away, Jeremy Iellimo officially can put his focus on Valley's season.

Iellimo, a senior shortstop/pitcher, committed earlier this week to Mt. Aloysius, a Division III school in Cresson.

“It feels great knowing where I'll be spending the next chapter of my life on the field and in the classroom,” said Iellimo, who also considered Allegheny, Marietta (Ohio) and Penn State Behrend. “I am glad to be finished with the recruiting process. There's a lot of weight taken off my shoulders since I've decided where I'll be spending the next four years of my life.”

Iellimo, whose brother, Jesse, plays at Point Park, was one of Valley's top offensive players last season.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.