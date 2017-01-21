Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Alle-Kiski high school notebook: Brown re-opens recruitment
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown beats Keystone Oaks' Quran Powe for a touchdown in the first quarter during WPIAL AAA first round action Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown defends on a pass intended for Keystone Oaks' Nick Hrivnak in the second quarter during WPIAL AAA first round action Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
Apollo-Ridge's Daylon Wills blocks for Duane Brown against Keystone Oaks during WPIAL AAA first round action Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
Central Catholic's Justice Evans eludes North Allegheny's Luke Trueman on his way to a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Gesling Stadium.
Central Catholic's Justice Evans runs down the sideline past North Allegheny's Joshua Sanders on the way to a first-quarter touchdown Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Gesling Stadium.
Central Catholic's Justice Evans returns a punt for a touchdown past Seneca Valley's Jacob Holl (10) and Brock Gresock in the first quarter during the WPIAL Class 6A championship Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, at Heinz Field.
Valley's Jeremy Iellimo makes a throw from shortstop to first base, during practice at the high school, on Monday, March 21, 2016.
Valley’s Jeremy Iellimo delivers a pitch during the baseball game at Valley High School on Friday, April 15, 2016.
Valley's Jeremy Iellimo (5) tags out St. Joseph's Grant Bendis (24) as he is picked off of second base Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2016 at Valley High School in New Kensington.

Duane Brown is looking for room to roam.

The Apollo-Ridge football standout, who verbally committed to Robert Morris in September, recently reopened his recruitment with less than two weeks remaining until national signing day.

Apollo-Ridge coach John Skiba said Brown began having second thoughts about his verball commitment. Robert Morris was the first school to offer Brown a scholarship.

“I think in a couple weeks he's going to make a solid choice and figure out what he wants to do,” Skiba said. “As long as he's comfortable, I think it's going to be a great fit.”

Brown visited IUP last weekend and had a visit scheduled to Cal (Pa.) this weekend, Skiba said. Clarion and Edinboro also are showing interest.

A two-time Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year, Brown overcame an offseason knee injury and subsequent surgery to total more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games, leading Apollo-Ridge to the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.

Justice for IUP

Justice Evans sat out his junior football season at Central Catholic after the WPIAL ruled the Kiski Area transfer ineligible.

In the end, Evans' patience paid off, as he committed earlier this week to play football for IUP.

A 5-foot-8 sparkplug, Evans led Central Catholic in receiving with 38 catches for 1,092 yards (28.7 average) and 16 touchdowns, helping the Vikings win the WPIAL Class 6A championship and finish as PIAA runner-up. He added two touchdowns on rushes and three more on punt returns.

Iellimo to Mt. Aloysius

With baseball season still a couple of months away, Jeremy Iellimo officially can put his focus on Valley's season.

Iellimo, a senior shortstop/pitcher, committed earlier this week to Mt. Aloysius, a Division III school in Cresson.

“It feels great knowing where I'll be spending the next chapter of my life on the field and in the classroom,” said Iellimo, who also considered Allegheny, Marietta (Ohio) and Penn State Behrend. “I am glad to be finished with the recruiting process. There's a lot of weight taken off my shoulders since I've decided where I'll be spending the next four years of my life.”

Iellimo, whose brother, Jesse, plays at Point Park, was one of Valley's top offensive players last season.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

