Norwin's DelleFemine commits to Robert Morris

Norwin senior Anthony DelleFemine took an official visit to Robert Morris on Saturday. It proved to be a deal-clincher for the athletic wide receiver, who made a verbal commitment to the Colonials Wednesday night.

He also had Division I offers from St. Francis (Pa.) and Sacred Heart.

He said Duquesne had also shown strong interest and Michigan talked to him about the possibility of becoming a preferred walk-on.

None of those schools wooed DelleFemine like RMU, though.

“I just knew it was a perfect fit for me,” DelleFemine said. “The coaching staff is really what drew my attention right off the start. They are great men and they all care. They have done a terrific job bringing in the best of the best WPIAL recruits.”

A strong senior season garnered him attention from larger schools. He had 41 receptions for 816 yards and nine touchdowns for the Knights and earned first-team recognition in the Class 6A Southeastern Conference.

“RMU has big things heading in their direction, and I am honored to be a part of it,” DelleFemine said.

