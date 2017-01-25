Apollo-Ridge's Brown commits to IUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It didn't take Duane Brown long to find his new school after reopening his recruitment.

Brown, Apollo-Ridge's star running back, receiver and defensive back, verbally committed Wednesday to play at IUP. He chose the Crimson Hawks over offers from Alderson Broaddus, Cal (Pa.) and Edinboro.

“It's a satisfying feeling to not have to worry about deciding where and what was best for me anymore,” Brown said. “I'm excited to get started. I feel like we're going to put together some successful seasons. (I'm) also excited to get up there with my future brothers and coaching staff.”

Originally a Robert Morris commit, Brown reopened his recruitment earlier this month. He took an official visit to IUP two weekends ago and announced his decision Wednesday.

A two-time Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year, Brown rushed for 633 yards, caught 32 passes for 601 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns in seven games last season.

He missed Apollo-Ridge's first four games after suffering an offseason knee injury and undergoing surgery but still led the Vikings to the playoffs. Brown was named the Allegheny Conference's top all-purpose offensive player and first team all-conference at running back and defensive back.

Brown rushed for 3,648 yards and 62 touchdowns in his Vikings career and added 26 more scores by other means. He set a WPIAL single-game record as a junior by rushing for 460 yards against Deer Lakes, scoring eight touchdowns in the contest.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.