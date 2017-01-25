Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Apollo-Ridge's Brown commits to IUP
Doug Gulasy | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Jeremy DiBernardo blocks for Duane Brown on a second-quarter touchdown run against Keystone Oaks during WPIAL AAA first round action Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 at Dormont Memorial Stadium.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown (5) stretches for the ball after beating Burrell's Logan Bitar (21) at Burrell High School on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

Updated 20 minutes ago

It didn't take Duane Brown long to find his new school after reopening his recruitment.

Brown, Apollo-Ridge's star running back, receiver and defensive back, verbally committed Wednesday to play at IUP. He chose the Crimson Hawks over offers from Alderson Broaddus, Cal (Pa.) and Edinboro.

“It's a satisfying feeling to not have to worry about deciding where and what was best for me anymore,” Brown said. “I'm excited to get started. I feel like we're going to put together some successful seasons. (I'm) also excited to get up there with my future brothers and coaching staff.”

Originally a Robert Morris commit, Brown reopened his recruitment earlier this month. He took an official visit to IUP two weekends ago and announced his decision Wednesday.

A two-time Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year, Brown rushed for 633 yards, caught 32 passes for 601 yards and accounted for 20 touchdowns in seven games last season.

He missed Apollo-Ridge's first four games after suffering an offseason knee injury and undergoing surgery but still led the Vikings to the playoffs. Brown was named the Allegheny Conference's top all-purpose offensive player and first team all-conference at running back and defensive back.

Brown rushed for 3,648 yards and 62 touchdowns in his Vikings career and added 26 more scores by other means. He set a WPIAL single-game record as a junior by rushing for 460 yards against Deer Lakes, scoring eight touchdowns in the contest.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.