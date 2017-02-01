Apollo-Ridge's Brown 'fully committed and signed' with IUP

Apollo-Ridge pulled out the stops Wednesday for national signing day, with trays of muffins and doughnuts joining a large cake specially made by principal Dan Consuegra's wife.

And although 7 a.m. might seem too early for cake, Duane Brown found a way to enjoy a slice.

After a hectic recruiting process that included an early verbal commitment to Robert Morris and a later change of heart, Brown signed a national letter of intent Wednesday to play at IUP, making official his January verbal to the Crimson Hawks.

“It's definitely a relieving feeling, just not having to worry about where I'm going to be at, what my future holds and stuff like that,” said Brown, a two-time Valley News Dispatch Offensive Player of the Year and all-state wide receiver as a senior. “That was the big thing — it was between Cal (Pa.), RMU and IUP, where I was going to go, where I'd like to go. But now that I'm fully committed and signed, it's definitely relieving.”

Brown verbally committed to Robert Morris in September, as he was rehabbing from an offseason knee injury and subsequent surgery. But as interest from schools began to come in after he returned to Apollo-Ridge's lineup midway through the season, he began to seriously consider his options.

“I just got a lot of interest, and when that happened, I wasn't just going to not take in any of it,” Brown said. “Honestly, when I tore my (knee ligaments in March), my head was (saying), I'm set on RMU — nothing else is going to come. When it did, it wasn't overwhelming, but it was like, OK, I have a chance with this.”

Brown took a visit to IUP in mid-January with Central Catholic's Justice Evans — a close friend and former Kiski Area player — and eventually decided on the Crimson Hawks over Cal (Pa.).

Evans, a Vandergrift native who now lives in Penn Hills, also signed with IUP on Wednesday.

Brown, a running back/receiver who compiled more than 1,500 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in seven games as a senior and scored 88 touchdowns in his Apollo-Ridge career, joins an IUP program that is coming off back-to-back NCAA playoff appearances and returns star quarterback Lenny Williams. He and Evans, who led WPIAL champion Central Catholic in receiving, should provide the Crimson Hawks even more firepower.

“I'll do whatever, just to play early,” Brown said. “Wherever coach (Paul Tortorella) puts us, I know we're going to play. And that's what you do as skill players: if you put them anywhere, they're going to make plays for you. I know that's something we're going to do.”

Meanwhile, a trio of Alle-Kiski Valley stars officially signed with Football Championship Subdivision schools Wednesday.

Highlands senior Brayden Thimons, who verbally committed to Robert Morris in July, finally got his chance to make it official in a ceremony in the high school library.

“The past couple of months have been dragging a little bit,” said Thimons, a linebacker who made a team-high 96 tackles this season. “The signing, finally I'm actually a member of the team. Verbaling in July, it's definitely a long time, but it flew by. You don't really realize how long it's been.”

Thimons became something of an unofficial recruiter himself, talking to fellow WPIAL players about joining the Colonials' program. Robert Morris inked a dozen WPIAL recruits on signing day.

“All of us know the WPIAL is one of the most dominant places to play football in the state,” Thimons said. “We know we're all tough kids who want to win, and that's how we play. Robert Morris picked up a lot of us.”

One of Robert Morris' most recent commitments came from Kiski Area kicker/punter Nick Bisceglia, who verbally committed to the Colonials over the weekend.

Bisceglia, also a standout soccer player, joined Kiski Area's football team as a junior and became an all-conference kicker and punter.

“When I began the recruiting process, it was soccer, soccer, soccer,” Bisceglia said. “If you'd told me a couple years ago I'd be playing Division I college football, I would have just laughed at you, honestly. I just have to give a lot of credit to my coaches at Kiski and (private kicking coach) Jon Bouchat. He did a lot for me.”

Valley senior Kane Piroch said coach Muzzy Colosimo first told him of his Division I football potential, which ultimately ended with the 6-foot-5, 245-pound defensive line recruit signing with St. Francis (Pa.) Wednesday.

Piroch, who verbaled to St. Francis over the summer, received late interest from Holy Cross and other schools, but stuck with the Red Flash, who won the Northeast Conference title last season.

“It's a blessing to get the scholarship,” Piroch said. “It's all from God and from the hard work we put in, so it's amazing and a blessing. Commitments are strong to me, so when I commit to someone, that's my thing. Me committing back then, I kept my word.”

Calling it “a dream come true,” Piroch said he hopes to set an example for future Valley players.

“There's a lot of stuff where you don't get a lot of good things out of this area,” Piroch said. “It's a lot of downing, but when you can keep trucking forward, (you can succeed). That was my thing: to do something in this area because I can see the good in this area. I wanted to prove that New Ken is great, and there's great people here.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.