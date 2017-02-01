A-K Valley soccer trio holds to commitment

Even after Brittany Palla verbally committed to Indiana State, her family held off on purchasing too much gear.

Given Palla made her decision nearly 18 months ago, it made some financial sense for her family to act with caution. But they can safely hit the stores now.

Palla signed her national letter of intent to play at Indiana on Wednesday, national signing day for collegiate soccer, part of a trio of Alle-Kiski Valley players who will join Division I programs next fall. Her Kiski Area teammate Jamie Frank signed with Rutgers, and Highlands' Alexis Bengel signed with Pitt.

“My family's buying Indiana gear now that they know it's official and I'm not changing my mind,” Palla said. “Everything is more real now and coming to life.

“I committed really early, so my mom (said) we don't want to get too many Indiana clothes just in case you decide this isn't exactly where you want to go. I said OK, but I know this is where I want to go. We bought things eventually, but we didn't buy the whole store the day I committed.”

Many Division I soccer recruits make their college decisions early, leading to a lengthy waiting period between their verbal commitment and signing day. Palla committed in June 2015, Frank in December 2015 and Bengel in July 2016.

“Obviously, I was really excited whenever I made that decision, but actually on my Riverhounds (Development Academy) team I was one of the last girls to commit,” Frank said. “I was really stressed then, but it was an exciting point.”

The time between verbally committing and signing went especially slowly for Frank, who missed her senior season at Kiski Area after tearing her left ACL in August and undergoing surgery in November.

“It's been very difficult because even last year, I was looking forward to this year being my year to get stronger and work on my game for college,” said Frank, who currently is rehabbing her knee and expects to begin running in about a month. “But just sitting off on the sidelines, I've learned so much, and I think I'm going to come back stronger than ever having a different mindset and a different love for the game.”

In addition to Frank and Palla, Kiski Area's Alex Heinle — Allegheny — and Alyssa Hodnik — Gaucher College (Md.) — will play collegiate soccer.

“It's really exciting, especially because Kiski doesn't produce the most D-I athletes that a school typically does,” Palla said. “Me and Jamie are best friends, so it's really cool that we can sign together and getting ready for college, we can train together.”

Bengel, a midfielder who helped lead Highlands to the WPIAL Class AA semifinals, said when she committed she fell in love with Pitt.

“It feels good to finally be a Panther, and I'm looking forward to playing in the fall with the team,” said Bengel, who like Frank and Palla plays for the Riverhounds Development Academy. “The recruiting process was long, but I think in the end it was worth it. You have to go and visit a lot of different schools before you know which one is ‘the one.' And for me, Pitt was definitely the one.”

The Golden Rams standout said she's looking forward to the challenge of Division I.

In addition to Bengel, three other Highlands players signed with colleges: Jocelyn Gillette (Westminster), Taylor Gunn (Slippery Rock) and Kyla Kelley (Chatham), highlighting the Golden Rams' success the past two seasons. Highlands won the first WPIAL playoff game in school history in 2015 and advanced to the semifinals for the first time last fall.

“I think it's great for the program to see my teammates sign to their colleges,” Bengel said. “I've grown up playing with these girls most of my life and to see them finally sign to their schools is great. Our program has grown in the last few years, and I hope that it can continue to grow and that younger girls can look up to us and aspire to build the program at Highlands.

“The day has been exciting for me. It's great seeing everyone else on my team sign and being able to share this moment with them.”

Freeport senior Kimmy Mixon, the Valley News Dispatch's Girls Soccer Player of the Year, also signed Wednesday with Pitt-Johnstown. A defender, Mixon helped lead the Yellowjackets to the best season in school history: a berth in the WPIAL championship game and their first PIAA playoff victory.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.