High School Recruiting

Penn-Trafford lineman Schumacher to sign with Army
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Penn-Trafford's Jonah Lisbon (11) and Will Schumacher (63) celebrate after tying the game on a 2-point conversion in the fourth quarter against McKeesport in their WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal playoff game at Antimarino Stadium on Nov. 13, 2015 in Monoreville. Penn-Trafford defeated McKeesport 39-32 in overtime.

Penn-Trafford senior football player Will Schumacher accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, Warriors coach John Ruane confirmed Sunday.

An all-Class 5A Big East Conference first-team center, Schumacher (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) also played defensive end for the Warriors and was one of the top long snappers in Class 5A.

With Schumacher, Army is getting “Intelligence and athleticism,” Ruane said.

“He has tremendous movement for a big guy,” the coach said. “Plus, he is a big-time long snapper.”

Ruane said Schumacher will sign Wednesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

