Ligonier Valley's Smith eager to join Mountaineers

Collin Smith didn't remember all the words to “Country Roads” on Wednesday.

It was the only thing the Ligonier Valley senior and Tribune-Review Football Player of the Year seemed to struggle with.

He'll have plenty of time to learn the lyrics over the next four years at West Virginia.

Smith was up early to make sure his letter of intent was faxed in at 7 a.m., becoming the first recruit to sign as part of the Mountaineers' 2017 recruiting class.

“It's awesome to be the first one in,” Smith said with a smile. “Coach (Dana) Holgorsen told me last week that there is a competition to see who would be first to get their letter in. I wanted to be that person and was.”

Smith was one of four safeties from Pennsylvania to sign with the Mountaineers.

“WVU snuck in somebody's backyard and got four of the top five safeties in the state to sign,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “The only safety they didn't get was Paris Ford (Steel Valley/Pitt).”

Smith is the third player under Beitel to sign a Division I scholarship after Alec Bloom (UConn) and Micah Tennant (Lehigh).

“As long as he stuck to the plan, we knew this could happen,” Beitel said of Smith.

The Rams went 14-1, won the District 6 Heritage Conference title, the Appalachian Bowl, their first District 6-AA title and were within striking distance of reaching the PIAA title game for the first time.

Smith completed 163 of 274 passes for 3,011 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. He also rushed for 1,013 yards and 22 touchdowns and played injured throughout the playoffs.

Smith was named a first-team all-state quarterback in Class 2A. He was a first-team safety in 2015.

Smith knew early on that WVU was his choice. He made one official visit — to Morgantown.

He spurned offers from Michigan, Louisville, UCLA, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan, Pitt and Penn State. In fact, Michigan, Louisville, UCLA and Rutgers still recruited him after he committed to WVU. He received a letter from Rutgers on Monday.

Smith arrived to school at 6:30 with everything signed and ready to go.

“It's been an unbelievable day,” Smith said. “I couldn't wait for it to come. I don't think it has hit me yet. It's been a crazy day.

“I felt the most comfortable at West Virginia. The atmosphere on game day, the coaches are unbelievable and down to earth, and I like the 3-3-5 defense and the physicality of the way they play.”

Smith said he knows a lot of the recruits and even his future roommate.

“I can't wait to get started.” Smith said.

Greg Smith, Collin's dad and a tight end at Marshall from 1989-93, moved his family from Thornville, Ohio, before the 2013 season. He steered Collin away from his alma mater.

“I wanted him to make his own choice,” Greg Smith said. “He made one visit and a lot of unofficial visits. They want him to start in early June.”

Smith started in the defensive backfield and saw time at running back.

Beitel knew a move to quarterback would come during Smith's sophomore season.

“We changed the offense for him,” Beitel said. “On defense, we let him roam around. We loved how he hit people. I can't wait to see him play down there.”

Fellow Division I FBS recruit, Penn-Trafford center/defensive end Will Schumacher (6-3, 265), is embracing the structured military way of living upon his commitment to Army. About as organized as they come, he maps out a daily itinerary and follows it with precision.

“Not only will I get to play Division I football but I can get an education and be set for life,” Schumacher said. “The military lifestyle will be a big change but I like structure. It's a big step but I look forward to the challenge and serving my country.”

Schumacher will be joined at the West Point campus by Franklin Regional's Simon Behr, who played quarterback and defensive end for the Panthers but could see time at tight end for Army.

At the Division I FCS level, Mt. Pleasant defensive lineman Kurt Aumer (Monmouth), Belle Vernon quarterback Mike Fine (St. Francis), Hempfield lineman Bussy Remaley (Robert Morris) and Norwin receiver Anthony DelleFemine (Robert Morris) also signed letters of intent Wednesday.

Bill Beckner Jr. contributed. Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.