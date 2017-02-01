Westmoreland County soccer standouts sign letters of intent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bailey Cartwright knew the day would come when she could validate her college commitment and rubber-stamp her lifelong dream of playing Division I soccer.

But when the day finally arrived, she wasn't quite ready.

Irish eyes were ... crying?

“Thinking about it this morning, I teared up,” said Cartwright, a star forward from Greensburg Central Catholic who signed her letter of intent Wednesday with Notre Dame. “Ever since I was little I wanted to play college soccer. On the way here, it finally hit me: I'm going to Notre Dame.”

Cartwright had a sensational four-year career and left a legacy at GCC, setting PIAA records in goals (230) and assists (159). The assist total, it turned out, also is the national record. That accomplishment earned her a spot in Sports Illustrated's “Faces in the Crowd.”

“My whole life I have been a forward and it's like, ‘She doesn't pass the ball,' ” Cartwright said. “You hear things like that. I always took that to heart and aimed to be as unselfish a player as I could be.”

Two of Cartwright's senior teammates also signed, the pinnacle for a group of seniors that went 88-9 and reached the WPIAL championship game four times. They won two WPIAL titles and a PIAA title.

GCC has won 82 consecutive section games.

“We're such a small school, but the girls who come in here want to win and carry on the tradition,” GCC coach Bryan Cartwright said. “This group didn't want to be the ones to drop the ball.”

Defender Shannon Salley, who is from North Huntingdon, made it official with Air Force. She thinks she could end up as a holding-midfielder at the next level.

“This means a lot,” she said. “I have been playing soccer since I was 4. To know you put in so much time; the tournaments, the wins, the losses, the sweat and tears. It all comes together today.”

GCC midfielder Abby Skatell is headed to Division II Seton Hill.

“We have all worked so hard and now it pays off,” Skatell said. “It's a huge weight off your shoulders. It's nice to stop and smell the roses.”

Football gets most of the attention on national signing day, but area girls soccer players held their own when it came to putting pen to paper.

With club soccer on the rise and local teams winning, the game appears to be a good place in Westmoreland County.

Other area signees:

• Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi signed with Michigan State and teammate Ryley Watt confirmed her commitment with Akron.

• Norwin senior Lexie Kolano, of the Beadling Club, made it official with Cincinnati. She helped Norwin win a WPIAL championship last season and finish 21-1-1.

• Former Yough player Marissa DeZorzi, a member of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, signed with West Virginia.

“Our girls are all very dedicated and worked very hard to get to where they are,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “They are on elite cup teams, and that makes my job a lot easier.”

That she signed is the culmination of months of contentious rehabilitation from knee injuries for Biondi, a senior defender who helped the Warriors post 11 shutouts last season. In two years' time, she tore the ACL in each of her knees, but came back quickly from both — five- and four-month returns.

“It was tough having to watch my team play from the sidelines,” Biondi said. “I just had to push myself through it. The second time I knew more of what to expect.”

Biondi, a member of the Beadling Club, is known as one of the most ambitious athletes at Penn-Trafford. And one of the most aggressive. It's her unmistakable style.

“Board games at my house get a little scary,” she said.

Her father, Louis, who played football at South Carolina, said his daughter's competitive spirit is nonstop.

“She has to be the first in line for communion,” he said. “And at Thanksgiving, she competes for the wishbone.”

Watt took advantage of her lone Division I offer. Like other D-I recruits from the area, she agreed cup soccer is the portal to the college game.

“It's so competitive and it's so big around here,” said Watt, who also specializes in defense. “When we play Norwin it's unbelievable.

“I just loved the environment and coaches at Akron.”

Next year's signing day looks to be even busier for local girls soccer recruits. The class already includes seniors-to-be and early commits from the area's best rivalry: Emily Harrigan (Rutgers), Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Alyssa Victor (Duquesne) of Norwin; and Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst (West Virginia), Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne), and Lauren Stovar (Army).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.