Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Westmoreland County soccer standouts sign letters of intent
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Vincentian Academy goal keeper Ella Kozel makes a save in front of Greensburg Central Catholic's Bailey Cartwright and Kailee Koryak in their WPIAL Class A Girl's Soccer Semifinal at Elizabeth Forward High School on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016, in Elizabeth. Greensburg Central Catholic shut out Vincentian Academy 5-0.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Trafford's Athena Biondi goes airborne for a header as Mt. Lebanon's Bridget Caste gives chase during their WPIALClass AAAA Girl's Soccer Quarterfinal at Elizabeth Forward High School on Thursday Oct. 27, 2016, in Elizabeth. Mt. Lebanon defeated Penn Trafford 3-2.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Shannon Salley battles Vincentian Academy's Lauren Donnelly in their WPIAL Class A Girl's Soccer Semifinal at Elizabeth Forward High School on Saturday Oct. 29, 2016, in Elizabeth. Greensburg Central Catholic shut out Vincentian Academy 5-0.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Lexie Kolano brings the ball upfield during a PIAA Class AAAA first round playoff game against Fox Chapel Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, at Mars. Kolano scored the lone goal in the 1-0 victory.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Central Catholic's Abby Skatell gets a shot off against Vincentian during the girls PIAA Class A quarterfinal Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford forward Ryley Watt (23) and Latrobe midfielder Claire Fratto (19) battle for a header during a game on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016, in Harrison City. Penn-Trafford won 8-0.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Bailey Cartwright knew the day would come when she could validate her college commitment and rubber-stamp her lifelong dream of playing Division I soccer.

But when the day finally arrived, she wasn't quite ready.

Irish eyes were ... crying?

“Thinking about it this morning, I teared up,” said Cartwright, a star forward from Greensburg Central Catholic who signed her letter of intent Wednesday with Notre Dame. “Ever since I was little I wanted to play college soccer. On the way here, it finally hit me: I'm going to Notre Dame.”

Cartwright had a sensational four-year career and left a legacy at GCC, setting PIAA records in goals (230) and assists (159). The assist total, it turned out, also is the national record. That accomplishment earned her a spot in Sports Illustrated's “Faces in the Crowd.”

“My whole life I have been a forward and it's like, ‘She doesn't pass the ball,' ” Cartwright said. “You hear things like that. I always took that to heart and aimed to be as unselfish a player as I could be.”

Two of Cartwright's senior teammates also signed, the pinnacle for a group of seniors that went 88-9 and reached the WPIAL championship game four times. They won two WPIAL titles and a PIAA title.

GCC has won 82 consecutive section games.

“We're such a small school, but the girls who come in here want to win and carry on the tradition,” GCC coach Bryan Cartwright said. “This group didn't want to be the ones to drop the ball.”

Defender Shannon Salley, who is from North Huntingdon, made it official with Air Force. She thinks she could end up as a holding-midfielder at the next level.

“This means a lot,” she said. “I have been playing soccer since I was 4. To know you put in so much time; the tournaments, the wins, the losses, the sweat and tears. It all comes together today.”

GCC midfielder Abby Skatell is headed to Division II Seton Hill.

“We have all worked so hard and now it pays off,” Skatell said. “It's a huge weight off your shoulders. It's nice to stop and smell the roses.”

Football gets most of the attention on national signing day, but area girls soccer players held their own when it came to putting pen to paper.

With club soccer on the rise and local teams winning, the game appears to be a good place in Westmoreland County.

Other area signees:

• Penn-Trafford's Athena Biondi signed with Michigan State and teammate Ryley Watt confirmed her commitment with Akron.

• Norwin senior Lexie Kolano, of the Beadling Club, made it official with Cincinnati. She helped Norwin win a WPIAL championship last season and finish 21-1-1.

• Former Yough player Marissa DeZorzi, a member of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, signed with West Virginia.

“Our girls are all very dedicated and worked very hard to get to where they are,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “They are on elite cup teams, and that makes my job a lot easier.”

That she signed is the culmination of months of contentious rehabilitation from knee injuries for Biondi, a senior defender who helped the Warriors post 11 shutouts last season. In two years' time, she tore the ACL in each of her knees, but came back quickly from both — five- and four-month returns.

“It was tough having to watch my team play from the sidelines,” Biondi said. “I just had to push myself through it. The second time I knew more of what to expect.”

Biondi, a member of the Beadling Club, is known as one of the most ambitious athletes at Penn-Trafford. And one of the most aggressive. It's her unmistakable style.

“Board games at my house get a little scary,” she said.

Her father, Louis, who played football at South Carolina, said his daughter's competitive spirit is nonstop.

“She has to be the first in line for communion,” he said. “And at Thanksgiving, she competes for the wishbone.”

Watt took advantage of her lone Division I offer. Like other D-I recruits from the area, she agreed cup soccer is the portal to the college game.

“It's so competitive and it's so big around here,” said Watt, who also specializes in defense. “When we play Norwin it's unbelievable.

“I just loved the environment and coaches at Akron.”

Next year's signing day looks to be even busier for local girls soccer recruits. The class already includes seniors-to-be and early commits from the area's best rivalry: Emily Harrigan (Rutgers), Lexy Kendro (Duquesne) and Alyssa Victor (Duquesne) of Norwin; and Penn-Trafford's Mackenzie Aunkst (West Virginia), Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne), and Lauren Stovar (Army).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.