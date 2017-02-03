Penn Hills athletes sign to play college football

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One of biggest dreams for a high school football player is to be able to play football at the next level. Last Wednesday, six Penn Hills football players signed letters of intent, headlined by wide receiver Rick Squires' commitment to the University at Buffalo.

Squires, a three-star recruit according to Rivals, was mulling offers from Cincinnati and Miami (Ohio) before settling on the Bulls, who play in the Colonial Athletic Association at the Division I level.

“I felt comfortable with Buffalo. They came into school to see me a couple of times. They always were telling me if you come with us, you will play early,” Squires said.

“They knew I was going toward some bigger schools at first, and they were still going after me. I always felt that love coming from Buffalo.”

Squires, who is 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, will play safety and possibly see time at wide receiver. Squires will have a familiar face on campus as Central Catholic linebacker Tim Terry Jr. also signed Wednesday to play for the Bulls.

“I'm focusing on getting faster, quicker and getting into the weight room,” Squires said. “I believe I have the same skill level in college, but the only thing they got on me is that college weight program. I'm trying to get big and look like I'm already in college before I get to college.”

During his senior season, Squires, who plans to major in engineering, finished with 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery. Squires also had 29 receptions for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

He received other offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Temple, Toledo, Akron, Western Michigan, Army and Robert Morris.

Penn Hills safety Darrell Holloway made it official by signing with IUP last week. Holloway collected 45 tackles, three interceptions and three pass breakups during his senior season.

Wide receiver Jeremy Hamilton signed with Notre Dame College in South Euclid, Ohio. Hamilton finished with 26 receptions for 412 yards and six touchdowns, while also rushing for 110 yards on 21 carries. At corner, Hamilton made 13 tackles during his senior season.

Nose guard Garrison Kemp chose Lock Haven. He collected 17 tackles and was part of an offensive line that paved the way for 1,899 rushing yards.

Defensive back Tyler Blue signed with Millersville. Blue finished with 22 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery during his senior season.

Tight end/linebacker Noah Dipko committed to Seton Hill. At linebacker, Dipko finished with 55 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and four hurries.

The Indians had three more seniors who announced their verbal commitments but have not yet signed — running back/linebacker Stephon Smith-Crain (Grove City) and linemen Khalee Caphas (Cal Pa.) and Nick Reid (Cheyney).

Andrew John is freelance writer.