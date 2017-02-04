Chartiers Valley's McGeough signs with Army

When Niel Loebig took over as coach of the Chartiers Valley football team four years ago, one of the incoming freshmen he inherited was Dan McGeough. Tall and lanky, McGeough looked more like a candidate for Tim McConnell's basketball team than a football player.

But as he grew into his body, McGeough became a stalwart on the Colts' offensive and defensive lines. On Feb. 1, he accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy, where he will play football for the Black Knights.

“I worked so hard in high school to get where I am today and figured there was no better place to go,” said McGeough, who also visited UMass, Cornell and the U.S. Naval Academy.

McGeough's rise to a Division I player came as no surprise to Loebig. Being a three-sport athlete, Loebig said, helped with McGeough's development. In addition to football, he also wrestles and is a thrower with the Colts' track and field team.

Beyond McGeough's physical attributes, Loebig said he was impressed by his football acumen and intellectual approach to the game.

“He's a student of the game and wanted to know the reason why we were doing things,” Loebig said. “Anytime you get a kid who wants to know the ‘why' and not just do it, that's going to help.”

Added McGeough: “What really developed was using my head, understanding the game on a deeper level, where I have to place my hands, where I have to step.”

McGeough is in the home stretch of wrestling season and said he has 217 pounds on his 6-foot-6 frame. While wrestling helps with his quickness and flexibility, it has not allowed him to put on the weight he will need to compete as a lineman.

McGeough said the staff at Army told him he might start as a blocking tight end until he is able to put on weight. With his frame, Loebig said, McGeough easily could put on 25 to 30 pounds of muscle and not lose any of his quickness.

Army's offensive linemen generally are not as massive as those at bigger Division I programs — a plus given its fast-paced, triple-option offense. This past season, one that saw the Black Knights win the Heart of Dallas Bowl, their starting offensive tackles were 271 and 259 pounds.

There also is a possibility he could be switched to the defensive line to play a rush end in Army's 3-4 scheme.

“I'd be just as fast, probably faster, with the additional strength I'd have,” McGeough said about bulking up. “Wherever they think I will perform best for them is where I want to be.”

Loebig said McGeough will be a perfect fit for Army. His maturity as a person and a leader, the coach said, are just as impressive as what he does between the lines.

He sees nothing but success for McGeough in the coming four years.

“Sitting down and talking with Dan, he has a plan of what he wants to do with his life,” Loebig said. “And at his age, 17, 18 years old, to have a plan and know exactly what you want to do and the path for what needs to be done to get there, I think that's pretty impressive.”

