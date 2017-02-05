Hampton's Geis finds his college football fit close to home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Hampton's Billy Geis started the trek last summer, when he and his father visited dozens of schools in the region trying to find the perfect fit.

Turns out, he really didn't need to go far at all.

The journey ended Thursday when the senior interior lineman committed to Cal (Pa.). The school offered him a scholarship, which he readily accepted.

“At first I loved the idea of going as far away as possible,” said Geis, who traveled to more than 50 Division 1-AA and Division II schools as far west as Michigan and as far north as New Hampshire.

“I was looking at schools eight hours away and then it started being four to five hours away. Then the school I chose just ended up being an hour away.”

Though the thought of playing far away enticed Geis, he came back around to what matters most: winning and family.

“My family has always been able to make it to all of my games. I wanted to continue that in college.”

Geis, who will play guard or center for the Vulcans, a perennial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference powerhouse, expects to redshirt next year.

“They were state champions last year and are bringing back a lot of great players,” he said. “Truthfully, I'd prefer it. I can get five years of eligibility, play longer and have more education that is covered by scholarship money.”

The Vulcans are coming off one of their best seasons in recent memory. The team ran through the PSAC undefeated, eventually losing to Shepherd (W.Va.) In the Division II quarterfinals. It's a tradition Geis, who saw his share of ups and downs in the Hampton football program, is eager to join after a rough ending to his high school career.

Hampton was the only team to not win a game in the newly formed WPIAL Class 5A last season (0-10), facing difficulties that included an unfavorable realignment, loss of senior talent and low numbers. But Geis knows what it's like to win and play in meaningful games. The Talbots made the playoffs in 2014 and '15.

Picking a program with a tradition of winning like Cal was important for Geis.

“My dad mentioned that winning makes it so much better when you have to put so much time and effort into a collegiate sport of any kind.”

Father Pete Geis would know. He was an all-state linebacker at Hampton before embarking on a successful football career at Slippery Rock, where he starred at center and earned All-American honors in 1993.

It's a family and PSAC tradition the younger Geis is excited to continue.

“They have a winning record, and the coaches have treated me like family since the summer camps. They have been the most friendly, involved coaches I have ever seen. That's an awesome combination.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.