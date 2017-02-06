Shady Side Academy's Cochran signs with Georgetown

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Shady Side Academy senior Eliza Cochran officially signed an national letter of intent Feb. 1 to play soccer at Georgetown.

“I am hoping that I will be able to contribute as a freshman,” Cochran said. “They have a very successful program, and I can't wait to be a part of it.”

A three-year starter at center back for the Shady Side girls soccer team, Cochran emerged as the defensive leader last fall, earning all-section and All-WPIAL honors as she helped SSA to a 19-4 record, a WPIAL championship and a PIAA runner-up finish.

She ended the 2016 season with six goals, most notably the winning goals in the WPIAL championship and PIAA semifinals — both 1-0 victories over Greensburg Central Catholic.

“It doesn't get any better than scoring the game-winning goals against your biggest rival,” she said back in November. “That they occurred in the playoffs made it even better.”

She also helped the team to a WPIAL title in 2013.

“Eliza has a tremendous ability to see the field and distribute the ball to her teammates,” SSA girls soccer coach Mary Lynch said. “She plays the game with great composure and confidence, and is extremely skilled with the ball at her feet.

“In addition to her role as a defender, she is also a scoring threat. She has the ability to score from 35 to 40 yards out, and has also proven that she can finish in the box. While we will miss Eliza next season, we are excited to watch her continue to grow as a player at the collegiate level, and Georgetown is lucky to be getting her.”

Georgetown's women's soccer team competes in the Big East.

In 2016, the team won the Big East championship and advanced to the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. Cochran will study in the Georgetown College of Arts and Sciences.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.