Gateway seniors make college choices official

Jordan Washington owns the Gateway record for the longest field goal.

The 49-yard kick came in 2015, and it was the longest in Pennsylvania that season.

Washington also led the state with eight regular-season field goals and nine overall as a junior.

He hopes he can produce similar highlights as he takes the next step in his football journey at IUP, a member of the PSAC.

Washington signed a letter of intent last week.

He was one of seven WPIAL players to sign with the Division II Crimson Hawks.

“I took an unofficial visit to IUP two weeks ago. But the end of it, I knew that's where I wanted to be,” said Washington, a first-team all-conference kicker in both 2015 and '16.

“We have a lot of good players coming in. It's a great class.”

IUP is under the direction of new coach Paul Tortorella, but he is no stranger to the program. He served as defensive coordinator with the Crimson Hawks for 22 years.

“Not much has changed,” Washington said.

Washington said he will have a shot to start at all three kicking positions — punting, field goals and kickoff — when he begins his IUP tenure.

“I want to show what I can do right away,” he said.

Washington will be reunited with former Gateway teammate John McDonald-Horner, a midseason transfer from FCS Indiana State.

The defensive back will have three years of eligibility with the Crimson Hawks.

McDonald-Horner played in seven games in 2016.

He finished with 13 tackles, including seven solo. He also blocked a punt against Western Illinois.

Ahmad Wilson made a verbal commitment to Georgetown in December. The combination of educational and football possibilities at the FCS school just outside Washignton, D.C., he said, made it the right move.

Last week, he made his decision final.

“I saw this as a dream growing up. To see this actually happening, it's great feeling,” said Wilson, a second-team All-Big East 9 pick in 2016.

“This is putting the finishing touches on it. This makes all the hard work worth it.”

Wilson said the rest of his final school year at Gateway will be spent finishing his academic duties and hitting the weight room to get stronger for his freshman season with the Hoyas.

Jaquan Brisker remains a Division I prospect, but the 2016 Gators first-team all-conference selection at wide receiver will spend the upcoming academic year at Lackawanna College, a National Junior College Athletic Association program in Scranton.

“First and foremost, I want to improve myself as a student,” Brisker said.

“I also hope to start right away (on the football team) and maintain my offers I already have and maybe pick up a few more.”

Pitt, Penn State, Toledo (offer), Iowa State, Louisville and Michigan State, Brisker said, are some of the schools maintaining interest in Brisker.

“I want to take advantage of this opportunity I have (at Lackawanna),” he said.

Monroeville native and former Gateway standout offensive lineman Robert Hainsey, a highly recruited offensive lineman, enrolled at Notre Dame on Jan. 16.

Hainsey, who played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., the past two seasons, gave a verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish last July and maintained his choice through the final six months.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Hainsey had more than 30 Division I offers, including Pitt, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan State, Michigan, Auburn and LSU.

Hainsey began the year by taking part in the 10th annual Under Armour All-American game in Orlando, Fla.

Hainsey joins a trio of WPIAL products in the Notre Dame recruiting class: David Adams, a linebacker from Central Catholic; Kurt Hinish, a defensive lineman from Central Catholic; and Josh Lugg, an offensive lineman from North Allegheny.

