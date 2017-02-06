Trio of Penn-Trafford athletes sign letters of intent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A trio of Penn-Trafford seniors made their commitments to Division I schools official last Wednesday morning at the high school.

Girls soccer players Athena Biondi and Ryley Watt and football player Will Schumacher signed on national letter of intent day.

Biondi signed with Michigan State, and Watt confirmed her pledge to Akron.

Schumacher has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

That she signed is the culmination of months of contentious rehabilitation from knee injuries for Biondi, a senior defender who helped the Warriors post 11 shutouts last season. In two years' time, she tore the ACL in each of her knees but came back quickly from both — five- and four-month returns.

“It was tough having to watch my team play from the sidelines,” Biondi said. “I just had to push myself through it. The second time I knew more of what to expect.”

Biondi, a member of the Beadling Club, is known as one of the most ambitious athletes at Penn-Trafford. And one of the most aggressive. It's her unmistakable style.

“Board games at my house get a little scary,” she said.

Her father, Louis, who played football at South Carolina, said his daughter's competitive spirit is nonstop.

“She has to be the first in line for communion,” he said. “And at Thanksgiving, she competes for the wishbone.”

Watt took advantage of her lone Division I offer. Like other D-I recruits from the area, she agreed that cup soccer is the portal to the college game.

“It's so competitive, and it's so big around here,” said Watt, who also specializes in defense. “When we play Norwin it's unbelievable.

“I just loved the environment and coaches at Akron.”

Schumacher (6-foot-3, 265 pounds) played center and defensive end for the Warriors. He is embracing the structured military way of living. About as organized as they come, he maps out a daily itinerary and follows it with precision.

“Not only will I get to play Division I football, but I can get an education and be set for life,” Schumacher said. “The military lifestyle will be a big change, but I like structure. It's a big step, but I look forward to the challenge and serving my country.”

Schumacher, a first-team all-conference player, has an uncanny talent as a long-snapper, which he could take with him onto the field at Army.

“I picked it up when I was a sophomore,” he said. “(Michael) Pifer worked with me on it. It's been a valuable thing for me, and I got on the field because of it.”

Next year's signing day looks to be even busier for local girls soccer recruits, and Penn-Trafford will have three more: Mackenzie Aunkst (West Virginia), Hannah Nguyen (Duquesne) and Lauren Stovar (Army).

“Our girls are all very dedicated and worked very hard to get to where they are,” Penn-Trafford coach Jackie Bartko said. “They are on elite cup teams, and that makes my job a lot easier.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.