Franklin Regional football players to compete at next level

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At about this time last year, Eric Festa was just beginning a football journey that would bring him more than he could imagine.

He took advantage of an opportunity in the trenches for Franklin Regional during his lone season for the Panthers. He earned first-team All-Big East 9 (5A) recognition along the offensive line.

Then late last month, Festa accepted an offer to continue playing at Division II Concord (W.Va.). He made his decision final on signing day Feb. 1.

“I was very blessed to receive the coaching I did this year,” Festa said. “It set me up for this. The effort in the weight room and on the field put me in position to get a Division II scholarship.”

Festa hopes to be in the offensive line mix early in his collegiate career. A number of lineman at Concord will graduate, including two who played in 2016 after coming in from D-I programs.

“I should be able to compete for starting time this year or next year,” Festa said. “I feel I will be able to see the field right away.”

Franklin Regional coach Greg Botta said he's proud of what Festa has accomplished.

“He came to a meeting about a year ago with several others who wanted to come out for their senior seasons,” Botta said. “He did a great job and embraced his opportunity. He wasn't sure he wanted to continue playing in college. But we knew he could play.”

Botta and wrestling coach Matt Lebe knew Concord assistant Pat Dawson, a former player at Greensburg Central Catholic.

“We asked Pat to take a look at Eric,” Botta said. “They saw him, liked him and gave him a full ride. The way the coaches talked about him, they couldn't believe he was only in his first year.”

Festa also is a first-year member of the Franklin Regional wrestling team. With no prior organized wrestling experience, he was 13-9 heading into last Saturday's WPIAL team semifinals at Penn Hills.

Simon Behr

While the service academies, including the U.S. Military Academy, don't participate in the traditional signing day activities, it doesn't lessen the impact of those who will play at the D-I level.

Behr made his commitment to West Point on July 26, concluding an emotional journey that will lead him to opportunities in service to his country and a chance to play college football.

“He committed to himself and to his father,” Botta said. “His father always wanted Simon to entertain the possibility (of attending a service academy). He was excited about West Point from the start.”

Behr has dedicated much in athletics and academics this past year to his father, Jeff, who died in a skiing accident at Seven Springs one year ago.

Last May 10, he received an offer from Army. Offers from schools such as Yale and Fordham followed.

“I am so proud of everything he's accomplished,” Botta said. “He's gone through so much the past year. He's a great competitor and person. He's going to do very well there.”

Behr earned all-conference honors in 2016 after helping lead Franklin Regional from his starting quarterback and linebacker positions. The Panthers rebounded from an 0-2 start, won seven games in a row and earned a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

Behr attended the Army-Navy game in December, and he saw Army beat Navy for the first time since 2001.

He plays basketball, too, and the Panthers have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs in Section 3-5A.

“Everything Simon does, no matter if it's in the classroom, in football or in basketball, he has a drive to succeed,” Botta said.

Brett Zanotto

After two seasons at Maryland, the former Panthers running back and linebacker is on the move. He has enrolled at Duquesne and will have two years of eligibility remaining in Football Championship Subdivision.

Zanotto played in 10 games as a freshman reserve linebacker in 2015. He led Maryland freshmen with 23 tackles (13 solo). But he didn't play as a sophomore.

“Brett called during the season and said he wasn't happy there,” Botta said. “There was a new regime there, and it just wasn't working out. We talked about it, and he started reaching out to schools.”

Botta said it will be nice to see Zanotto on the same field as fellow Franklin Regional graduate and linebacker Carter Henderson, who will be a redshirt senior in 2017.

Bennett Verona

Botta said Verona, a first-team all-conference linebacker in 2016, could make a D-I college decision soon.

He has offers from St. Francis (Pa.) and Central Connecticut State in the Northeast Conference, and Robert Morris has shown recent interest.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.