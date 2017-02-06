Plum athletes make college decisions final

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Last Wednesday was national letter of intent signing day for high school athletes committing to Division I and II football and soccer programs.

For Plum senior Brendan Akut, the journey that brought him to put pen to paper with the men's soccer program at Duquesne first took him to Massachusetts.

Akut originally gave a verbal commitment to Division I Northeastern during the fall soccer season.

However, several factors, including the desire to stay close to home, led him to make the switch.

“There was a little bit of tension with the Northeastern coaches after I decided to look elsewhere,” said Akut, an all-section and All-WPIAL selection with the Mustangs in 2016.

“It was a tough decision, but I had to do what was best for me.”

He decommitted from Northeastern at the end of the soccer season, and Duquesne started to show interest. He committed to the Dukes in early December.

“They were a part of the recruiting process from the beginning,” Akut said. “The coaches are steering the program in the right direction. As soon as I arrived on campus, you could tell everyone was buying into the program. I am excited to be a part of an up-and-coming program.”

Akut, who also plays club soccer for Arsenal FC, was part of the PA West State Cup champions from 2011-13 and 2015.

Plum senior Kevin Brown finalized his Division I commitment with Robert Morris football last week after first verbally committing to the Colonials on Dec. 19.

“It's great to be able to enjoy this day with my teammates,” said Brown, who celebrated with Akut, fellow football seniors Nick Coxon (Cal (Pa.), Division II), Keyshawn Smith (St. Vincent, Division III) and Dante Bernardi (Grove City, Division III) and girls soccer standout Brianna Schlegel (Malone, Division II).

“We've been through so much since freshman year.”

This year's senior class help bring Plum football from the ashes to a pair of WPIAL playoff appearances in 2014 and ‘15. Brown was a 2016 second-team All-Big East 9 (5A) pick as a multipurpose back and an honorable-mention selection at wide receiver.

Brown came to the signing day ceremony on crutches and in a walking boot. He sprained his left ankle in a basketball game the night before. He entered Plum's basketball season slowed by a right-ankle sprain suffered in the latter stages of the Mustangs' football campaign.

Nick Coxon's 2016 experience was one of hard work and determination after an ACL tear in early April put his senior football season in jeopardy.

He defied conventional timetables and returned to the field in late September. He ended the season with second-team all-conference honors at defensive back.

“It was a tough, depressing time, and I was so grateful to everyone that encouraged me to get back on the field. Hard work pays off,” Coxon said.

“I am really excited right now. Cal U had a really good season last year, and I feel like they are going to do the same for years to come. It's a well-coached program I am glad to be a part of.”

Plum football placed only one player on the all-conference first team — senior Keyshawn Smith.

Despite being undersized at 205 pounds, he used his talents to earn first-team recognition at offensive tackle. He now hopes to make a similar impact in the St. Vincent offense at H-back, which combines skills for blocking and also catching the football.

“It's a different and new challenge for me, but I am ready. I am just going to have fun with it,” Smith said.

Smith said location of the St. Vincent campus in Latrobe factored into his decision.

“There were some Ohio schools recruiting me, too,” he said. “St. Vincent really was the best fit.”

Dante Bernardi earned all-conference honorable-mention selection in 2016, as he had a breakout year in the starting lineup for the Mustangs.

Now he hopes to be a part of what he hopes is a resurgence in the Grove City football program.

The Wolverines went 0-10 each of the past three seasons. They last won a game in the finale of the 2013 campaign.

“It's a great opportunity to play for a group of coaches who have a plan to turn the program around,” Bernardi said.

“It's exciting to think about being there and having the chance to turn it around. It's similar to when (Plum) coach (Matt) Morgan came in here, and we were able to change history. I want to help do the same at Grove City. We don't have to settle for what went on previously.”

Schlegal's recruiting experience concluded on signing day as she finalized her choice with the Division II Pioneers.

Malone, based in Canton, Ohio, plays in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference against opponents from schools in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.

“Working hard from the start and getting to this point has definitely been a goal,” said Schlegel, an All-Section 3-AAAA selection who helped the Plum girls soccer program capture its first section championship since 1988.

Schlegel hooked up with Malone's women's soccer program through a showcase with her cup team.

“They were interested and reached out to me,” she said. “They have a good program for my major, and they also have a good soccer program. It was a great all-around fit for me.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.