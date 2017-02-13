Baldwin's Priore signs with RMU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Baldwin senior Artie Priore had a plan and saw it come to fruition last week.

Priore, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound lineman, signed a national letter of intent last week to continue his football career at Robert Morris.

“Artie understands the approach that it takes to be successful in the game of football,” said Pete Wagner, who recently resigned as Baldwin's coach after four years. “His success and future is a testament to his attitude, work ethic and ability to embrace coaching and constructive criticism.

“Artie came a very long way, and it's all because of what he poured into the game. This is an opportunity that he has strived for, and he had a plan working every day toward the goal of college football at a high level.”

Priore, a three-year letterman in football at Baldwin, plans to major in biology/pre-medicine at Robert Morris. He owns a 3.2 grade-point average.

“I chose RMU because of how amazing the coaching staff was and the opportunity they gave me,” Priore said, “and I knew I could succeed best there, not only as an athlete but, more importantly, as a student.”

Priore also considered Duquesne, Slippery Rock, Westminster and Cal (Pa). He will play initially as a defensive lineman.

“My earliest goal is to just work as hard as I can to be the best teammate I can be,” said Priore, whose brother Angelo is a freshman running back at Baldwin. “My ultimate goal is to be an Academic All-American.

“I give all credit to my dad (Michael), my football coaches, especially Coach Wagner, and to Steve Kisty, Derek Natcher and Ed Weitholder.”

The RMU football team, coached by former Steelers defensive end John Banaszak, is a member of the Northeast Conference. Banaszak was a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Steelers.

Cornelius Coleman coaches the defensive linemen at Robert Morris.

Priore, an all-conference selection last season, is one of a group of WPIAL football recruits that signed with the Colonials.

Thomas Jefferson's Jon Muehlbauer (DB) and Brentwood's Jake Thomas (DB) signed with RMU, as did Neshannock's Frank Antuono (LB), Kiski Area's Nick Bisceglia (K), Plum's Kevin Brown (WR), Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine (WR), West Allegheny's Matt Holmes (TE), South Fayette's Alex Minford (OL), Hempfield's Bussy Remaley (OL), Highlands' Brayden Thimons (LB) and North Hills' Ben Walter (FB).

Banaszak and his staff received 24 commitments on national signing day.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.