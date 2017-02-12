Pine-Richland senior soccer players sign with colleges

Although its season may have ended a few months ago, the Pine-Richland girls soccer team was able to add another significant accomplishment to their successful 2016 campaign earlier this month.

There weren't any goals or sprawling saves made in early February, but coach Jodi Chmielewski and her program certainly had reason to be proud as every senior on the team made a commitment to continue their athletic careers in college.

“It's gratifying to see that class accomplish so much and then move on to play collegiately. Every single senior in our class is going on to play sports in college,” Chmielewski said.

“They're all playing soccer, besides Amanda Kalin, of course, who is going to play basketball at Duquesne. It's cool that the love for the game and commitment that these girls have will be such a big part of their college experience, too.”

Chrissy Ciarrocca played center back for the Rams this season, and will continue her soccer career at Miami (Ohio) next season. The all-section and all-WPIAL performer started for four seasons and added a few skills to her repertoire along the way, according to her coach.

“She's a really steadying presence in the back; she was a great center back, and she provided great leadership,” Chmielewski said. “She's really athletic, and I think what will help her out in college is that she's very versatile. She can play any position in the backline or midfield, and I think that will be a huge asset for her.”

A pair of outside backs also confirmed their college commitments, with Cassidy Ulanowicz pledging to play at Penn State Behrend and Kaitlin McGuire committing to Baldwin-Wallace.

In addition, striker Kacey Croner pledged to continue her soccer career at IUP.

Last but not least, goalkeeper Ingrid Ivaska withstood the pressure of playing two varsity seasons in net for Pine-Richland, and decided she hadn't had enough yet. The two-year starter will move on to Rochester Institute of Technology.

“We have a tradition of having very strong goalkeeping at Pine-Richland. We had Leah Roth, who's now playing Division I at UMBC, and then Ingrid stepped in for her seamlessly,” Chmielewski said.

“She did a really nice job and had a lot of shutouts for us the last two years. She made the saves that she should make, and then she also kept us in games where she was getting peppered out there.”

Kevin Lohman is a freelance writer.