Gateway's Reed to play at W&J

Mackenzie Reed played for three coaches in three systems during her four varsity soccer seasons at Gateway.

She again will learn a new system next fall and play for a new coach, this time at the collegiate level.

Reed will continue her education and soccer pursuits at Division III Washington & Jefferson College, a member of the Presidents' Athletic Conference.

“A learning experience would be a great way to describe my four years at Gateway,” Reed said.

“The other seniors and I went through so much with so many changes. We faced curveball after curveball, but it was nothing but beneficial. We grew so much closer together and learned how to be leaders. We can take all the lessons from playing soccer and use them in life.”

Reed, who plans to enter a pre-med program at Washington & Jefferson, began her college search by scouting numerous area soccer programs.

“I have always played soccer with the goal of one day playing in college,” Reed said. “I wanted to see how much money I could get to help pay for school. Then I would see if they had the pre-med program I wanted. W&J came down to the perfect fit for me.”

Reed has received the academic Dean's Award, a $21,000 scholarship each year based on her high school achievements through grade-point average and scores on both SAT and ACT.

Reed also was a top soccer target for Waynesburg, one of W&J's main rivals in the PAC.

There was mutual interest between her and Division I Robert Morris.

Reed said she's excited to be able to help contribute to a Presidents program that finished the 2016 season 13-5-2 overall and 7-2 in PAC league games.

The team's dream of a PAC tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament was dashed with a 3-1 loss to Grove City in the PAC first round.

Seven seniors moved on from that team, and Reed said she will be counted on to compete for one of the available starting spots and contribute a great deal in 2017.

“I want to make an impact right away,” Reed said.

“They graduated a lot, but I feel the program is not rebuilding, but reloading. I am happy that the coaches look at me as part of that reloading.”

Reed helped Gateway reach the WPIAL playoffs in two of her four years.

The Gators made the WPIAL Quad-A quarterfinals her freshman season.

After two consecutive nonplayoff campaigns, Gateway returned to the postseason in the revamped Section 1-AAA.

The Gators beat Laurel Highlands, 2-0, in a preliminary match before falling to Moon, 6-0, in the first round.

The Tigers went on to claim both the WPIAL and PIAA crowns and finished 25-1.

Individually, Reed finished with a goal and five assists from her midfield-defensive positions in 2016 and had two goals and eight assists as a junior.

