Norwin sophomore Pampus commits to play soccer for Indiana

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kendra Pampus might only be in her sophomore year of high school, but she already has made one of the biggest decisions a teenager could.

Pampus, a Norwin student, committed to continue her soccer playing career and education at Indiana. She also considered Georgia State and Seton Hall.

“After meeting the coaches, I knew the feeling I had meant it was right for me,” Pampus said. “It has been my dream to play at a high level. Indiana is a good school that competes in a good conference. I loved the campus.”

She said she plans to study dietetics.

Indiana competes in the Big Ten and has had plenty of success during its history.

The Hoosiers have had 29 players receive All-Big Ten honors, and eight first-year players have been recognized on the conference all-freshman team. A total of 17 players have received NSCAA Regional Honors with one player being named an All-American.

The Hoosiers have reached the NCAA Tournament four times with the most recent trip coming in 2013.

Indiana went 7-9-4 last season and fell to Minnesota, 3-1, in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Playing at the next level is a goal Pampus has pushed herself to accomplish.

“It mostly started during my freshman year of high school,” Pampus said. “That is when I started with my Riverhounds team, and the coaches really inspired me to do my best.”

Pampus has dedicated her focus to her Riverhounds Development Academy team. The squad practices three times a week and has showcases once or twice a month.

“The Riverhounds changed me as a player,” Pampus said. “I am completely different. They let you know if you mess up and how to become better.”

Pampus played most of her career as a defender but recently was moved into a midfielder role. While there are some similarities in the roles, she said there has been some challenges.

“When I was a center back, I only saw what was in front of me,” Pampus said.

“It was like a 180-degree view. But as a midfielder it is like 360 because you have to be ready for what is all around you.”

Fellow RDA player in Alaina Kalin, a Pine-Richland sophomore, also committed to the Hoosiers.

“She is actually my best friend,” Pampus said. “That is kind of like a dream come true.”

With her college plans set, Pampus' focus is on getting better.

“Before I head to Indiana, I want to get better tactically,” she said. “I want to work on my foot skills and get the ball out of the air faster. I want to become stronger overall.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.