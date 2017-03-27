Franklin Regional football players to compete at Division III level

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Numerous seniors did their part to contribute to another playoff season for the Franklin Regional football team.

The Panthers started 0-2, but they reeled off seven straight wins to finish third in the Big East 9 Conference and qualify for the postseason.

Four of those seniors are focusing on continuing their education and football pursuits at Division III programs.

Vinny Pysnik (St. Vincent), Adam Grajewski (Juniata) and Zane Flynn (Waynesburg) are locked into to their colleges of choice. Mike Babbit, FR coach Greg Botta said, is very close to finalizing his decision with Case Western Reserve in Cleveland.

As was the case with Eric Festa, a Division II recruit with Concord (W.Va.) University, Flynn played football for the first time as a senior in 2016. Botta said he couldn't have been any happier with the contributions the all-conference honorable mention wide receiver made.

“Waynesburg got a high-caliber person and athlete,” Botta said. “He's finally coming into his own as far as a football and basketball player. His upside is truly tremendous. He has all the attributes that can make him a tremendous college wide receiver.”

Flynn led Franklin Regional in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2016. He hauled in 23 catches for 377 yards and five scores.

He added 23 tackles and two interceptions from his defensive back spot.

Grajewski also earned honorable-mention all-conference honors as a senior, and his recognition came at defensive back where he picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and collected 30 tackles (21 solo).

“Juniata is bringing him on as an athlete,” Botta said. “They feel he can play any number of positions. He can play both sides of the ball. He has the talent to be a major contributor.”

Grajewski added 10 catches for 195 yards and three receiving touchdowns in Franklin Regional's run-first offense.

Pysnik was a veteran threat for the Franklin Regional defense, which swarmed to the football and limited opposing offenses during its winning streak in 2016.

He collected 30 tackles (21 solo), was one of six Panthers players with two interceptions, led the team with 10 passes defensed and recovered two fumbles.

“St. Vincent really likes him for a lot of reasons,” Botta said. “He's a physical, hard-working kid. St. Vincent runs the same defensive scheme we do. He will fit right in at safety.”

Babbit battled injury at the start of the season, but he was an anchor for the offensive line.

He hopes to man the trenches in college, too.

“Mike took an official visit to Case Western, and he wants to be there,” Botta said.

“He's at about 225 right now, and they want him to get bigger. Case Western is a great football program and academic school, and Mike would fit right in. It will be exciting to see what he can do with his opportunity.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer.