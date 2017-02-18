Latrobe grad Hunter playing key scoring role this season for Tomahawks

Johnstown Tomahawks coach Mike Letizia had a conversation with Dalton Hunter last offseason centered around Hunter having a chance to be a leading player on offense after playing behind older players in his first two seasons with the team.

Hunter, a member of Latrobe's 2013 state champion hockey team, responded by amassing 24 goals and 22 assists through 42 games, putting him in a tie for second in the North American Hockey League scoring race.

The breakout season piqued the interest of college coaches and last week Hunter, 19, made a commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey at Mercyhurst. The commitment is for the 2018-19 season. Hunter has one more year of junior hockey eligibility remaining.

Hunter, who is in his third year with Johnstown, said he had interest from other schools but felt Mercyhurst was the best fit.

“(Mercyhurst) showed a good bit of interest in me, and I went up with my brother (Dillon) on a visit up there,” Hunter said. “I toured all the facilities, met the hockey team and some of the academic staff. I truly enjoyed everything about it, and I think it will be a good fit for me. I'm excited about it for sure.”

Mercyhurst plays in the Atlantic Hockey Conference, which is the same league as Robert Morris.

Hunter had 26 points combined in his first two seasons with the Tomahawks. Increased playing time and continuity with linemates Filips Buncis, a native of Latvia, and Donovan Ott helped the uptick in production.

“At the beginning of the year I never really thought about it,” said Hunter about being one of the top scorers in the league. “Day-in and day-out I just focused on working hard, but it's definitely nice to see. I attributed a lot of that success not just to myself, but to my linemates and my coaching staff that's giving me a lot of opportunities. It's a nice accomplishment, but we have to keep it going.”

Hunter, along with his linemates, was selected to play in the NAHL Top Prospects Tournament game Feb. 27-28 at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Mich.

Hunter is one of 129 players currently in the NAHL, a Tier II junior hockey league, committed to Division I hockey programs.

“It's always been good, but in the last couple of years our commitment numbers have really picked up,” Letizia said. “I think people have realized how good of a league it is. A big part of it is that teams are getting younger players, and they're developing well in our league, growing their games and colleges are recognizing that. Some of these (NCAA) teams that are playing long into the Frozen Four and NCAA tournament have (NAHL) hockey players. If you're good, they'll find you.”

Letizia first spotted Hunter when he 13, while coaching youth hockey in Western Pennsylvania. Once Letizia got the opportunity to coach the Tomahawks, he made Hunter his first-ever draft selection.

“When I got in with the Tomahawks and Dalton became eligible for junior hockey it was a no-brainer for me to take him,” Letizia said. “He's highly skilled. He's a good kid and comes from a good family. It's been great to see him develop from a 16-year-old rookie, see him improve last year, and he's been outstanding for us since the beginning of this year. He's really grown as a player, and to see him get an opportunity at a very strong college program is very exciting for me and a proud moment for me as well as a coach.”

Hunter rooms with fellow Latrobe alum, Alex Singley, who is a rookie with the Tomahawks. Other former PIHL players on the team include Roman Kraemer (Serra Catholic), Adam Pilewicz (Quaker Valley), Thomas Horn (Mt. Lebanon) and Logan Stork (Upper St. Clair).

The Tomahawks (29-10-2) are in second place in the East Division and have clinched a playoff spot with 18 games remaining. Hunter is happy to be playing in Johnstown, which has the third-highest attendance in the NAHL. This year, the city is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the filming of the cult classic hockey movie “Slap Shot” at the Cambria County War Memorial.

“It's a special place to play junior hockey. I've seen it, and I've been told that by a lot of people that have been around for a while,” Hunter said. “There's a lot of history here. It's cool to see the fans night-in and night-out. Whether we're on a winning streak of a losing streak, they always come out.”

