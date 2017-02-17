Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Penn Hills quarterback to play at next level

Andrew John | Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Penn Hills quarterback Cameron Tarrant takes part in a workout Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, at Penn Hills.

Updated 30 minutes ago

The starting quarterback from the Penn Hills football team didn't make an announcement on his college choice until a week after national signing day.

Cam Tarrant decided to commit to Cal (Pa.) on Feb. 7 as a slot receiver. Before coming to Cal, Tarrant was mulling offers from Youngstown State, Shippensburg and West Virginia Wesleyan.

“I liked the environment, the coaches, the team, the offense they rum. It fits me,” Tarrant said. “Their program's success and their campus was nice. The team made me feel at home. They were one of the first schools that recruited me, and they stuck around.”

Tarrant, who is 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, becomes the seventh Indian to sign a letter of intent in football, joining wide receiver Rick Squires (Buffalo), safety Darrell Holloway (IUP), wide receiver Jeremy Hamilton (Notre Dame College), nose guard Garrison Kemp (Lock Haven), defensive back Tyler Blue (Millersville) and tight end/linebacker Noah Dipko (Seton Hill).

Tarrant, recruited at slot receiver by all four schools, believes his understanding of defenses from his time at quarterback will ease the transition to wide receiver.

“It's going to be a transition, but I will work on it during the offseason, and I should be good. I already have a good mind for offenses and how they work. I know where I should be, so I think the transition will be done smoothly,” said Tarrant, who earned all-conference honors as a multi-purpose back.

Tarrant has reached out to former Indians Malik Mathis and Billy Kisner on how to properly transition to wide receiver and will look to utilize his speed and quickness.

Last season, Tarrant helped the Indians to a 4-6 record, including a 2-4 mark in the Northern Seven conference, and completed 159 of 248 passes for 2,304 yards, which ranked sixth in the WPIAL, and 29 touchdowns. He also led the Indians with 646 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries.

Tarrant started strong when he completed 28 of 40 passes for 530 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in a 50-42 loss to Canada Prep Football Academy in the opening week.

Tarrant, who is part of the Indians basketball team, is undecided if he will continue with track this spring.

Tarrant, who will major in sports management, is confident the Indians football team will be successful with Hollis Mathis taking over at quarterback.

“They should be good. Last year was the first year in the new offense,” he said. “Our quarterback Hollis Mathis should be great this year after sitting behind me and watching while getting better and better.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.