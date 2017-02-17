Penn Hills quarterback to play at next level

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The starting quarterback from the Penn Hills football team didn't make an announcement on his college choice until a week after national signing day.

Cam Tarrant decided to commit to Cal (Pa.) on Feb. 7 as a slot receiver. Before coming to Cal, Tarrant was mulling offers from Youngstown State, Shippensburg and West Virginia Wesleyan.

“I liked the environment, the coaches, the team, the offense they rum. It fits me,” Tarrant said. “Their program's success and their campus was nice. The team made me feel at home. They were one of the first schools that recruited me, and they stuck around.”

Tarrant, who is 5-foot-10, 165 pounds, becomes the seventh Indian to sign a letter of intent in football, joining wide receiver Rick Squires (Buffalo), safety Darrell Holloway (IUP), wide receiver Jeremy Hamilton (Notre Dame College), nose guard Garrison Kemp (Lock Haven), defensive back Tyler Blue (Millersville) and tight end/linebacker Noah Dipko (Seton Hill).

Tarrant, recruited at slot receiver by all four schools, believes his understanding of defenses from his time at quarterback will ease the transition to wide receiver.

“It's going to be a transition, but I will work on it during the offseason, and I should be good. I already have a good mind for offenses and how they work. I know where I should be, so I think the transition will be done smoothly,” said Tarrant, who earned all-conference honors as a multi-purpose back.

Tarrant has reached out to former Indians Malik Mathis and Billy Kisner on how to properly transition to wide receiver and will look to utilize his speed and quickness.

Last season, Tarrant helped the Indians to a 4-6 record, including a 2-4 mark in the Northern Seven conference, and completed 159 of 248 passes for 2,304 yards, which ranked sixth in the WPIAL, and 29 touchdowns. He also led the Indians with 646 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 108 carries.

Tarrant started strong when he completed 28 of 40 passes for 530 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in a 50-42 loss to Canada Prep Football Academy in the opening week.

Tarrant, who is part of the Indians basketball team, is undecided if he will continue with track this spring.

Tarrant, who will major in sports management, is confident the Indians football team will be successful with Hollis Mathis taking over at quarterback.

“They should be good. Last year was the first year in the new offense,” he said. “Our quarterback Hollis Mathis should be great this year after sitting behind me and watching while getting better and better.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.