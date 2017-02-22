Harlan: Versatility on defense a selling point for Central's Green

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds, coaches envision Central Catholic junior David Green as a disruptive defensive tackle, an athlete maybe in the mold of a young Aaron Donald.

With the Vikings, Green has shown quickness at defensive end and enough athleticism for snaps at linebacker, yet college recruiters are picturing him in the middle of their defensive lines.

“The game is changing a lot and colleges are seeing a lot of spread (offenses), so they want more speed on the inside,” said Dave Fleming, Central Catholic's defensive coordinator, who used Green as a defensive end, edge rusher and occasional inside linebacker.

“He's a multi-position kid for wherever you kind of need him,” Fleming said. “If you need a defensive tackle and you've got to get him to 280 or 285 (pounds), I think he can handle that. If you want him at defensive end at 255 or 260, kind of like a James Harrison-type, I think he can be that guy.

“I told the guys at Pitt, if you slim the kid down to 240, he's a mike (linebacker). The body type of the kid right now is unique, and he has the athleticism to go with it.”

Green received a Pitt offer Saturday, the 11th school to extend a scholarship. The West Mifflin resident who was born in Florida also has West Virginia, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple and Toledo.

Pitt offered when Green attended the Panthers' junior day.

“Right before we left for the basketball game, Coach (Pat) Narduzzi sat me down and told me how it was,” said Green, who wasn't sure a Pitt offer was imminent. “It's always such a blessing for me to receive an offer. I thank my parents every day, and I thank the Big Man above every day.”

As a junior, he tied for second in sacks on a Central Catholic defense that had two Notre Dame recruits. The Vikings won the WPIAL Class 6A title and were state runners-up.

“He has a unique set of skills to go with a unique body type,” said Fleming, who has heard comparisons to Donald, the NFL star who played for Penn Hills and Pitt. “If you're a college coach, he's kind of a ball of clay. What do you need him to be?”

In a break from the others, Syracuse has suggested Green could join the offense.

Green had 33 carries and 362 yards as Central Catholic's fullback last fall, and Orange coaches offered him that backfield option. Green considers defensive line his future. But the idea of becoming a two-way starter at least intrigued Green, who also played some H-back for the Vikings.

“If you turn his tape on, you would say, ‘Man, look at this kid on offense,' ” Fleming said. “He blocks people in space. He carries the ball. He pass-blocks. He catches balls in routes.”

For now, Green said he doesn't plan to make a verbal commitment until after his senior season.

“If he goes out there to camps and tries to sell himself, he'll get a lot more offers,” Fleming said, “unless he's already happy with the offers he has.”

Solid line

West Virginia showed interest in two more WPIAL linemen, offering Belle Vernon junior Blake Zubovic and Butler's Jake Kradel on Friday. The Mountaineers already have a verbal commitment from Bethel Park junior James Gmiter.

Jake Kradel (6-4, 285), who has 16 scholarship offers, plans to visit Pitt this weekend. Zubovic (6-6, 285) already had Pitt among his early options.

26 and counting

Aliquippa's Kwantel Raines further established himself as the top uncommitted recruit in the WPIAL's 2018 class. The four-star safety announced last week offers from Florida and TCU, pushing his scholarship count to 26.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib