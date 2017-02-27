South Park's Genilla growing into tight end position

South Park senior Nolan Genilla already has begun the process.

He's bigger, stronger and faster.

Genilla, a senior at South Park, recently signed a letter of intent to continue his academic/athletic career at Saginaw Valley State University.

He was recruited by the SVSU football program as a 6-foot-5, 217-pound tight end.

After playing quarterback since the seventh grade, Genilla made the move to tight end for his senior season; a torn ligament in his right elbow led to the position switch.

He hopes to develop into a full-fledged contributor at the tight end position for the Cardinals.

“It was a difficult process,” said Genilla, whose father Sal was a Pitt quarterback in 1986-87 and led the Panthers to an Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl appearance in Houston. “My head coach talked to me about it for a while, and we went in the gym one day and I ran routes and caught passes, and we both knew that this was going to be the position I was going to play.”

Saginaw Valley running backs coach Dan Fodrocy also serves as the Cardinals' recruiting coordinator. He was Genilla's primary recruiter.

“Truth is, we love multiple position players,” Fodrocy said. “So when we heard (Genilla) was a former quarterback, you ultimately know he understands the game. Tight end really encompasses a lot mentally, especially in our offense, but he has the height, length and size to also handle the physical demands.

“He plays in a football strong region and will not be scared away by the demands of the game and the high expectations week in and week out playing in the GLIAC. He also comes from a football family that will be able to encourage him through the tough times, and relying on a high school coach that also is familiar with the league will be crucial.”

With dedication and determination, and through a rigorous training program at the Strength, Fitness and Speed facility in Pleasant Hills, Genilla now weighs in at a bulkier 245 pounds.

He has participated in training sessions each week with Ed Wietholder, founder and president of Strength, Fitness and Speed.

“As Nolan was switching positions from quarterback to tight end, the challenge we encountered was how to improve or maintain speed while gaining 30 pounds of body weight,” Wietholder said. “Nolan shaved several 10ths from his 40 time at 210-215 training with me. This was the easy part. Fortunately, we have been able to get faster at 245. He starts even better, and is more explosive than ever.

“In addition to our speed development techniques, Nolan has focused on the Olympic lifts and lower body work with us, embracing that parallel position in the squat — not a fun spot for guys his height. The key to the entire process is Nolan's attitude, which has always been fantastic; a true example of what you can accomplish when you walk the walk and not just talk the talk.”

Wietholder has assisted Genilla gain confidence in his strength and agility. Genilla's goal is to be ready to play football at SVSU in top condition.

“I have been going to (train with) Mr. Wietholder since last year,” Genilla said, “and he has gotten me to the point I am today. My greatest gain definitely has to be my speed. And he will continue to make me a better athlete.

“I love going there because I know he's trying to get me into the best physical shape I can possibly be.”

Saginaw Valley is located in University Center, Mich., and is a member of the Division II Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. Jim Collins coaches the Cardinals.

“I was considering a few other colleges until Saginaw reached out and had me up for my first official visit, which really stood out to me and was a great experience,” Genilla said. “My visit was an amazing experience. Everyone was very accepting of me, from the coaching staff to the players to administration. I had a good connection with coach Collins, along with the rest of the staff and players.

“My head coach sent out my Hudl, which consists of my highlight tape from the season, to a number of colleges. Saginaw responded very quickly and was highly interested. Coach Collins and tight ends coach (Brett) Koch showed interest in me as well as my family. They spent time with us and getting to know us, and that meant a lot to me. They are really big on getting you the help you need to be academically successful. I knew SVSU would be a great fit for me.”

The 18-year-old Genilla, whose grade-point average is just shy of 3.2, was named second-team all-conference at tight end, and first-team all-conference at the punter position last season. He finished with 21 receptions for 256 yards and one touchdown.

“Nolan, first and foremost, is a selfless team player. He does whatever is asked of him, and is extremely coachable,” South Park coach Marty Rieck said. “In between his junior and senior year, we made the switch to tight end and he embraced his new role.

“His skill set, size, hands and athleticism make him an ideal tight end. He caught over 20 passes this past season, and was an instrumental part of our team's playoff run.”

Genilla, a two-year letterman in football at South Park, plans to major in athletic training or physical therapy in college. He will be red-shirted for his freshman football season at Saginaw Valley.

“This was a big year at his position,” Fodrocy said. “We have some seniors that Nolan and his class will be able to learn from; we thought that made it a crucial year at his position. To learn from guys that have been here four or five years and can take some details from, we think will have a very positive impact on his growth moving forward.”

Rieck believes the Cardinals have discovered a hidden gem in Genilla.

“What is most exciting is the upside. Nolan wants to learn, and will only improve with time and experience,” Rieck said. “Saginaw Valley is a quality DII program. I know their coaches believe they have found a diamond in the rough, and I firmly agree.”

