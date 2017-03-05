Gateway's Urban to play at La Roche

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The La Roche College baseball team made history last spring.

The Redhawks won both the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference and NCAA Mideast Regional championships and secured a bid to the Division III World Series.

La Roche capped a 43-12 overall season with a 2-2 mark at the World Series.

The Redhawks are gunning for a return to nationals in 2017. Next year, Dylan Urban hopes to help continue the program's recent success.

The Gateway senior recently committed to La Roche. He said he's excited to have the choice behind him as he begins his final campaign with the Gators.

“As a freshman, I thought of playing both football and baseball in college,” Urban said. “As I played more travel ball and really got into baseball, my thoughts turned to playing just baseball in college. I played football to stay in shape and basically have more fun in high school.”

Urban's decision to attend La Roche came after a recruiting process that included visits to NCAA Division II Lincoln Memorial University in Tennessee and Division I Virginia Commonwealth University.

In weighing all factors — both on and off the diamond — La Roche, Urban said, was the best fit.

“Coach (Chase) Rowe is very open and honest, and he knows his stuff,” Urban said. “His reputation showed. His coaching methods and the plans he has for me on the team, it really fit with what I wanted.”

Urban said it also is good to find the right fit so close to home.

“The team is hungry to win and is striving to get better,” he said. “They are never satisfied and are looking for a national championship. I want to be a part of that. The players are all hard workers who have the same goals as me. It's great to go in with that same mindset.”

Urban was a big part of Gateway's return last spring to the WPIAL Quad-A playoffs after a three-year hiatus.

The Gators finished third in the Section 4 standings behind WPIAL and PIAA finalist Plum and second-place Franklin Regional.

A pair of losses to the Mustangs and two setbacks to the Panthers all came by three runs or less.

Gateway saw its season end with a 3-1 loss to Pine-Richland in the WPIAL first round.

Urban said he hopes to get a jump on college baseball this summer with play on a La Roche summer team. It will be an opportunity to get on the field with his future Redhawks teammates and play against other college players.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.