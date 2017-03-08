Harlan: East Allegheny's Banks gaining interest at tight end

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

East Allegheny football coach Dom Pecora jokes that his opinion isn't worth millions like the college coaches who visit the North Versailles school.

Regardless, Pecora is convinced junior T.J. Banks can become a monster on Saturdays at tight end, an opinion a growing number of recruiters now share.

“Once you see him at tight end, I don't know what else you could want,” said Pecora, whose team features Banks at wideout and at times wildcat quarterback. “If you were going to recruit a tight end — pick your school: Ohio State, Penn State — I don't know what you'd want a tight end to have that he doesn't have, especially a receiving tight end.”

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, there's debate whether the Duquesne native should become a tight end or defensive end in college. He's open to either role, Pecora said. But count West Virginia among those who now clearly see him on offense. The Mountaineers became the 10th school to offer Banks a scholarship Feb. 28.

“West Virginia didn't know what they liked him as,” Pecora said, “so they had yet to offer. They got a new (assistant coach) and as soon as he watches film, he kind of forces their hand to make them offer.”

Pitt also has offered Banks a scholarship and has recruited him “as actively or more actively than anybody,” said Pecora, noting Pitt coaches visited Banks' basketball games. The Panthers haven't firmly stated offense or defense, but tight ends coach Tim Salem is a main contact for Banks.

Maryland and Syracuse are among his other FBS offers, with Wake Forest also interested.

A three-star Rivals recruit, Banks earned Class 2A all-conference honors at defensive end last season, but his junior-season film also captures his athletic catches. Banks scored 10 times last season, which included touchdown catches of 23, 41 and 48 yards in one game against Burrell.

“You don't get kids that big who can move like that and control their body,” Pecora said. “He's a problem at tight end.”

Pittsburgh connection

Three WPIAL juniors received their first Division I football offers this week from an Ivy League school with a Pittsburgh connection. Hempfield quarterback Justin Sliwoski announced an FCS offer from Columbia University on Sunday, and Pine-Richland receiver Raymond Falcone and Imani Christian receiver Samuel Fairley added offers Tuesday from the Lions.

Columbia's recruiter for Western Pennsylvania is wide receivers coach Todd Gilcrist, a former walk-on at Pitt who also played college football at Duquesne. The Harrisburg native joined Columbia coach Al Bagnoli's staff in 2015 after coaching stints at Carnegie Mellon and Thiel.

Gilcrist's familiarity could be the WPIAL's gain.

“I've been doing this 26 years,” Hempfield football coach Rich Bowen said, “and this is the first time I've had anybody from Columbia come around.”

Columbia had one WPIAL product on last year's roster: junior offensive lineman Patrick Denny, a 2014 Fox Chapel graduate.

Sliwoski (6-2, 190) passed for 2,007 yards and 18 touchdowns last season, and also rushed for 601 yards and eight scores. Falcone (6-1, 185) led the WPIAL with 65 catches and 1,391 receiving yards. WPIAL eligibility issues limited Fairley (6-1, 165) in his junior season after he transfer from University Prep.

Central Catholic cornerback Khalil Weathers also announced a Columbia offer Sunday. The offer was his fourth on a list that also includes Buffalo, Kent State and Howard.

Making the cut

Aliquippa junior Kwantel Raines has narrowed his list a little. The four-star safety used Twitter to announce his “Top 15 schools” Sunday.

His list included Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with California, Florida, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Michigan State, South Carolina, TCU, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Raines ranks as the most-coveted uncommitted WPIAL football recruit in the 2018 class.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.