High School Recruiting

Mt. Lebanon swimmer Nicholson commits to Alabama

Karen Kadilak | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mt. Lebanon senior Kathryn Nicholson seems to have what it takes to keep the University of Alabama women's swimming team among the top programs in the nation.

Nicholson, 17, signed a letter of intent recently to compete for the Crimson Tide in the 2017-18 season.

The Tide will be seeking a top-10 finish for the third year in a row at the NCAA championship meet March 15-18 in Indianapolis. They were sixth in 2016 and 10th in 2015.

“The progress we have enjoyed has been to a large extent the result of recruiting undeveloped talent with the potential to be competitive at the (Southeastern Conference and NCAA) Division I level,” coach Dennis Pursley said. “We believe Kathryn is one of those swimmers.

“After learning about her background and watching her videos, we came to the conclusion she has a very big upside. We expect (her) to develop into a swimmer who will help us on relays as well as her individual events.”

Nicholson, who is 6 foot, came in second in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 50.53 seconds) and fourth in the 100 freestyle (51.60) events at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet March 2-3 at Pitt. She led off the 400 freestyle relay (3:25.76) that set a meet record and the 200 freestyle relay (1:36.80) that was second. She helped the Blue Devils to second place overall.

In 2015, she was WPIAL runner-up in the 50 freestyle (23.67).

Nicholson made a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide a day after returning from a trip to the campus in Tuscaloosa in west central Alabama.

She also considered West Virginia and South Carolina. She is undecided about a major.

She looks forward to being mentored by Crimson Tide associate head coach Jonty Skinner.

Mt. Lebanon coach Tom Donati said Skinner is a “sprint guru” who will take Nicholson under his wing.

“They have coached the best swimmers in the world,” Donati said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

