Harlan: White's transfer to Pine-Richland could result in hearing

A team's fate often rested in Kenny White's hands, but his football future now rests in the hands of others.

The West Allegheny star transferred Monday to Pine-Richland, taking the Division I recruit from one WPIAL football powerhouse to another. It's a transfer sure to draw scrutiny, and White must wait to learn if the WPIAL board of directors takes issue with his transfer.

If so, his senior season will be in jeopardy.

"I'm not sure if they're going to let me play or not," White said. "I'm really not even worried about it right now."

A 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back and running back, White was a 1,313-yard rusher when West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A title last season. He considered a transfer last summer but ultimately returned to West A.

White cited too many distractions at West Allegheny as motivation for this week's move, and described a learning environment disrupted by "bomb threats," among other issues.

"West A just wasn't the right fit for me," White said. "There was just a lot of confusion with the school … and I just couldn't deal with it. I just wanted to get out of the district because I wasn't focused with school."

West Allegheny athletic director Dave McBain declined comment other than to say: "The entire West Allegheny school district wishes Kenny the best in his future."

McBain, a member of the WPIAL board, couldn't say whether his school district would flag White's transfer. If either school or the WPIAL board suspects athletic intent, an eligibility hearing will be in White's future. That transfer paperwork could take a number of days to reach the WPIAL office.

The three-star recruit lists Division I scholarships to play defense at Iowa State, Buffalo or Howard, which offered Feb. 26. White anticipates an offer from Eastern Michigan, which has hinted he could play running back there.

White covets a Pitt offer and wants to earn one this summer at camps: "(the Pitt coaches) said, if you show out, we'll show you something."

In the 2018 class, Rivals ranks White 13th overall in the state. He's rated fourth in the WPIAL behind only Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec, Aliquippa safety Kwantel Raines and East Allegheny tight end T.J. Banks.

It's unclear how White's transfer to a Class 6A contender — or possible ineligibility — will impact his stock with recruiters. White said his focus for now is on academics, not athletics.

"I put football aside to work on my grades," he said. "(College coaches) tell me to keep my schoolwork right and the football stuff will come into play."

He said his grades are "in good shape right now, but I think they should be a little bit better."

White said he moved with his father into an apartment in the Pine-Richland district. He toured his new high school Monday, but already was friendly with a few players including Jurkovec, a Notre Dame recruit.

"We were just looking for a place to go," White said, "and we found an apartment out here. So we said, 'All right, let's go to Pine-Richland.' "

Across the state

Penn State and West Virginia made the cut Monday when Imhotep Charter junior Isheem Young narrowed his options to a dozen schools. The 5-11, 195-pound safety is one of the top football recruits in the state.

He used Twitter (@Isheemyoung) to announce a Top 12 list that included the Nittany Lions and Mountaineers, along with Alabama, Baylor, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, LSU, Ohio State and Temple. Young had reported 29 offers with Pitt among them.

Scout.com ranks Young as the nation's No. 1 safety recruit in the 2018 class. Rivals has him 12th.

