Harlan on recruiting: Mars' Carmody embraces March Madness

When Robby Carmody filled out his NCAA bracket, teams that are recruiting him had an advantage.

“I tried to put them through at least one round,” he said. “I knew what I was going to get with them.”

The Mars junior has binge watched the tournament this month with more interest than your average college basketball fan, knowing he could feel the madness himself in two years — if he picks right.

His growing scholarship list already features tourney qualifiers Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Notre Dame, Butler, Xavier, Northwestern and Cincinnati. Combined, those teams went 8-0 in the NCAA first round, which surely helped Carmody's bracket. Three advanced to the Sweet 16 and Xavier reached the Elite Eight, allowing Carmody a few more chances to see them all.

“It was nice to watch the teams that have offered me,” he said, “because you're not always able to see their games. … It's pretty cool seeing a group of people I've met and talked with and built a relationship with. I just tried to see where I fit in if I were to go there.”

Carmody went with his head instead of his heart and picked North Carolina to win it all. But among his Final Four was Arizona, a school Carmody hopes offers him a scholarship soon.

“We have basketball on constantly,” said Rob Carmody, Robby's father and the Mars basketball coach. “We're watching NIT games, whatever. It's a fun part of it, especially now knowing so many of these guys and getting to have that personal relationship with them.”

Among the mementos, the Carmodys have a photo of Robby standing next to Purdue's Issac Haas, the Boilermakers' 7-foot-2, 290-pound center.

As March Madness fades, college coaches will turn their full attention to Carmody's 2018 graduating class, and he's already noticed an increase in phone calls. The final two weekends of next month are key evaluation periods for coaches from April 21-23 and 28-30. Carmody will spend those days at AAU events in Dallas and Atlanta.

But before Carmody tours across this country, he'll travel to Europe for the second year in a row. Carmody and his family will visit Italy from April 8-17 for the Junior International — a club tournament with entries from Italy, Spain, Croatia and other nearby nations.

“I'm expecting April to be pretty good,” Carmody said. “Hopefully, I can get a couple of more schools looking at me with how I play during AAU. And obviously Italy is going to be a blast.”

Carmody and younger brother Michael both will compete in Italy with teams in different age groups. Among the differences from American high school basketball, the international event uses a shot clock.

“It is such a fun style of play,” their father said. “We're really looking forward to it again. It will be a nice little vacation and a unique opportunity.”

Carmody's junior season ended March 13 with a second-round loss in the state playoffs. He averaged 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.9 steals this season. A 6-4 guard, he shot 65 percent from inside the arc and 32 percent from 3-point range.

In the playoffs, Carmody upped his averages to 32.2 points and 13.6 rebounds. He scored 45 points in Mars' state playoff opener, a performance that drew texts from college coaches.

“Just about everybody who's recruiting him has reached out and congratulated him on a great year,” Rob Carmody said.

His scholarship list also includes Syracuse, a No. 1 seed in the NIT, which visited Mars last week. Pitt and Penn State also are active recruiters.

After April, Carmody will have a better understanding of his options, his father said. At that point, they'll probably sit down, analyze his offers and plan out official visits. He's already visited most of the schools unofficially.

“I kind of want to be done before the season starts next year,” Carmody said, “just so I can focus (on my senior season). I want it to be done by November, but we'll see.”

Until then, he'll embrace the madness

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.