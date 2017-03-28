Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
High School Recruiting

Hempfield's Wilson to swim at Naval Academy

Karen Kadilak | Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield senior Zane Wilson swims during practice on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Hempfield High School.
Hempfield's Zane Wilson

Since grade school, Hempfield senior Zane Wilson has wanted to join the military.

When the men's swimming team at the U.S. Naval Academy invited him recently to try out, he jumped at the offer.

Wilson, 18, plans to walk on with the Mids in the 2017-18 season.

Wilson placed fourth in the 200-yard individual medley (1 minute, 54.40 seconds) and 100 backstroke (50.80) and was in two relays that placed second at the WPIAL Class AAA championship meet in early March. He helped the Spartans to a third-place tie with Upper St. Clair and qualified for the PIAA championship in the four events.

Wilson, who is 6 foot and 190 pounds, said he has been enthralled with the military since “Lone Survivor” was read to him as a fifth grader. The 2007 non-fiction book chronicles a Navy SEALs reconnaissance mission on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border and was made into a 2013 movie.

He also was inspired by his grandfathers, both of whom served in the armed services.

He plans to study aerospace or computer engineering and make the military a career.

Hempfield coach Kevin Clougherty expects Wilson to thrive.

“Zane is the type of kid (who) fits the mold of what you would expect of someone who would go to a military academy,” Clougherty said. “He's a hard-working and high-achieving student, (a) focused and successful athlete and a humble person.”

Wilson said he will be joining a very competitive program.

The Mids won the Eastern College Athletic Conference title for the fifth year in a row and sent at least one swimmer to the NCAA championship for the sixth time in the last nine seasons.

Wilson also considered Penn State Behrend, Bucknell and Pitt.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

