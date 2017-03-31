North Allegheny swimmers commit to CMU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Allegheny senior Maxwell “Max” Gonzalez had an eventful week recently on the Tigers boys swimming team.

First, he committed to Carnegie Mellon for the 2017-18 season, then he helped the Tigers to an early lead in the PIAA Class AAA championship meet March 18-19 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg. The Tigers, who were seeking their first PIAA title since winning back-to-back crowns in 2009 and ‘10, were in first place before the diving finals the following weekend.

Gonzalez, 17, of McCandless, was in the 200-yard freestyle relay that set a meet record of 1 minute, 20.95 seconds and in the 200 medley relay (1:30.79) that won, as well. He also earned a medal individually by placing fourth in the 200 individual medley (1:51.49). He chipped in more points with a 10th-place finish in the 500 freestyle (4:35.49).

Earlier in the month, he earned gold medals in both relays at the WPIAL championship at Pitt. The 200 freestyle relay (1:22.93) broke a meet record.

He placed fifth in the 200 IM (1:54.54) and 500 freestyle (4:43.39) and guided the Tigers to their sixth WPIAL title in the past six seasons.

Gonzalez, whose younger brother, Mason, also starred for the Tigers, expects the championship experience to help him at Carnegie Mellon.

“(It) will prepare me for the pressures of college swimming and allow me to have an immediate impact on the program,” he said.

Carnegie Mellon coach Matt Kinney considers Gonzalez, who is 6-foot-4, a prize catch.

“With his current times and ability to swim IM, middle distance and sprint freestyle, he rounds out our young team and will be a factor in numerous events for us,” said Kinney, whose Tartans were 19th at the NCAA Division III championship this season. “He should be able to hit NCAA qualifying standards, and he adds depth (to) our (University Athletic Association) conference team.

“We think he can be a major factor in helping our relays on to NCAAs.”

Gonzalez picked the Tartans over the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell and Villanova. He plans to study mechanical engineering and work in robotics.

“They are all great schools and great teams, but in the end, CMU was the right fit for me,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez is one of two Tigers to commit to the Tartans.

Megan Christy will compete for the women's team.

Christy placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.24) and also scored in the 100 freestyle (53.70) as the Tigers girls won the WPIAL crown for the ninth year in a row.

Kinney, who also mentors the Tartans' women, expects Christy to contribute to relays.

“She's a great, hard-working and enthusiastic young lady,” he said.

Christy, 17, of McCandless said she also considered Case Western and Colgate, but wanted to stay close to home. She plans to major in business and minor in Spanish.

North Allegheny boys and girls coach Patrick Wenzel said Gonzalez was a fantastic captain and Christy a leader for the girls.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.