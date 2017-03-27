Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Sewickley Academy's Sauter to play at St. Joseph

Karen Kadilak | Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Submitted
Sewickley Academy's Sam Sauter

Updated 1 hour ago

Sewickley Academy senior Sam Sauter looks forward to kicking up his game a notch on the St. Joseph's University men's tennis team.

Sauter recently committed to the Hawks for the 2017-18 season.

“The coach really believed in the future of my tennis,” said Sauter, who plays second singles for the Panthers. “I didn't have the (breakthrough) junior (tennis) career that I wanted, but I still really believe that I can be a top collegiate player under a coach as good as (he is).”

Ian Crookenden has guided the Hawks, who are based in Philadelphia, since the 2008-09 season. He is an ex-professional tennis player from New Zealand and a member of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Men's Hall of Fame. Competing for UCLA in the 1960s, he won two NCAA doubles titles, including one with the legendary Arthur Ashe.

The Hawks had an 11-12 record last season.

Sauter, who is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, placed second at the WPIAL Class AA singles championship in 2015 and third in 2016. He reached the quarterfinals of the PIAA tournament both years.

Panthers' coach Whitney Snyder is happy Sauter is being rewarded with a Division I scholarship.

“Sam's really, really come on,” Snyder said, adding Sauter is always trying to get better.

Sauter — the son of 14-year LPGA tour veteran Missie Berteotti — said he has been working with a sports psychologist and reading a lot of books on mental toughness.

“I have struggled with nerves throughout most of my junior career, and I think that has held me back from some big breakthroughs,” he said. “Over the last two years, I have lost a lot of close three-set matches that, if went my way, could have changed my circumstances from a recruiting standpoint.”

Sauter said he considered Colgate. He plans to study data science.

Luke Ross, the defending WPIAL and PIAA Class AA singles champion, will play for Georgetown. The Panthers won the WPIAL Class AA crown for the 12th year in a row last season and are defending PIAA champion.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.