Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Bethel Park's Mascaro commits to Delaware
Bill Hartlep | Tuesday, March 21, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Piper Morningstar fouls Bethel Park's Justina Mascaro during WPIAL Class AAAA quarterfinal action Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, at North Hills High School.

Updated 1 hour ago

Bethel Park senior Justina Mascaro started the 2016-17 basketball season on the bench.

Recovering from ACL surgery, the all-section forward waited patiently for her chance to help the Black Hawks compete in a gruelling Class 6A slate.

When she got her chance, she made it count. And now she's a Division I athlete.

Mascaro made a verbal commitment to Delaware on Tuesday night, choosing the Blue Hens over Robert Morris and St. Bonaventure.

“I think it's a really good fit for her,” Bethel Park coach Jonna Burke said. “It's a good level of Division I competition for her. They feel like she can come in and make an impact right away because she has good size for the position (3 guard).”

Mascaro, a 5-foot-10 forward, missed the team's first 16 games but returned to average 12.9 points and 5 rebounds in 11 games as the Black Hawks finished 19-8 and reached the WPIAL title game, falling to North Allegheny, 50-39.

Bethel Park then fell to Penn Hills in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

Mascaro averaged 17.5 points and almost 10 rebounds in 2015-16, and is a 1,000-point scorer in her varsity career.

“She's super tough,” Burke said. “She isn't easily intimidated. (Playing Division I basketball) is tough for a lot of freshmen. I think she will be able adjust right away.”

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.