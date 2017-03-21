Bethel Park's Mascaro commits to Delaware

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bethel Park senior Justina Mascaro started the 2016-17 basketball season on the bench.

Recovering from ACL surgery, the all-section forward waited patiently for her chance to help the Black Hawks compete in a gruelling Class 6A slate.

When she got her chance, she made it count. And now she's a Division I athlete.

Mascaro made a verbal commitment to Delaware on Tuesday night, choosing the Blue Hens over Robert Morris and St. Bonaventure.

“I think it's a really good fit for her,” Bethel Park coach Jonna Burke said. “It's a good level of Division I competition for her. They feel like she can come in and make an impact right away because she has good size for the position (3 guard).”

Mascaro, a 5-foot-10 forward, missed the team's first 16 games but returned to average 12.9 points and 5 rebounds in 11 games as the Black Hawks finished 19-8 and reached the WPIAL title game, falling to North Allegheny, 50-39.

Bethel Park then fell to Penn Hills in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

Mascaro averaged 17.5 points and almost 10 rebounds in 2015-16, and is a 1,000-point scorer in her varsity career.

“She's super tough,” Burke said. “She isn't easily intimidated. (Playing Division I basketball) is tough for a lot of freshmen. I think she will be able adjust right away.”

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.