High School Recruiting

Hempfield's Verkleeren de-commits from Iowa State
Paul Schofield | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 8:33 p.m.

Hempfield senior wrestler Jarod Verkleeren was given a release from his letter of intent and de-committed from Iowa State on Thursday.

The WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA 145-pound champion wants to explore all options after Iowa State replaced coach Kevin Jackson during the season and hired Virginia Tech coach Kevin Dresser.

Verkleeren (30-1, 135-19) defeated Bellefonte's Brock Port, 16-5, in the state finals.

“When the coaching change occurred, Jarod wanted to reopen his options,” Hempfield coach Vince DeAugustine said. “Jarod is restarting his recruitment and plans to make four visits before deciding on his new school. We decided to concentrate on winning a state title and then resuming his recruiting.”

DeAugustine said potential schools could not talk to Verkleeren until after his release.

— Paul Schofield

