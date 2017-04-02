Gateway's Tarrant commits to IUP

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Rashaun Tarrant announced on Twitter on March 28 that he would continue his academic and athletic pursuits at Division II IUP, he quickly received a large outpouring of support and congratulations.

He admitted he also caught a few people by surprise who believed he was leaning toward going elsewhere.

Fellow Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference member Clarion was high on his list, and Division II members Glenville State (W.Va.) and Notre Dame College (Ohio) also were recruiting the Gateway senior running back and defensive back.

But IUP's proximity to Monroeville, the school's physical therapy program and the Crimson Hawks' status as one of the most successful football programs in the region were major reasons that led him to commit.

“It was just the right fit for me,” Tarrant said. “I made the right decision.”

While most Division I and II athletes enjoyed celebrating their choices on national letter of intent signing day Feb. 1, Tarrant stuck to the process and continued his search.

“My parents kept telling me that I didn't have to sign when everyone else did,” Tarrant said. “I had to find the right fit, no matter when that was. I made my decision at my own pace. I wanted to make sure it was right.”

IUP, under the direction of first-year coach Paul Tortorella, hopes to continue its recent run of success, both in and out of the PSAC.

Last fall, the Crimson Hawks finished 10-2 overall, 6-1 in the conference and 5-0 at home.

They qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs and scored a first-round victory over Fairmont State before falling to PSAC rival Cal (Pa.).

Joining Tarrant in the 2017 IUP recruiting class is Gateway senior kicker Jordan Washington.

“It's great to be able to share this opportunity (with Jordan),” he said. “We're both really excited. We're working out to get ready.”

Welcoming Tarrant and Washington to the IUP football program are Gateway grads John McDonald-Horner, a sophomore transfer from Indiana State, and Anthony Davis, a redshirt junior this upcoming season.

The original IUP signing class of 18 announced Feb. 1 on its website included 15 from Pennsylvania and eight from the WPIAL.

“There are a lot of great guys going there,” Tarrant said. “There also will be a lot of great competition for spots in the lineup. It will make the team better. Playing with a lot of guys from around the WPIAL, I know a lot of them. That builds chemistry.”

Tarrant, a multiyear letterman at Gateway, had a strong season for the Gators, which included a spot in the WPIAL semifinals.

Gateway upset No. 2 seed Armstrong in the Class 5A quarterfinals before a heartbreaking last-second loss to McKeesport in the semifinals.

Tarrant totaled six touchdowns (three rush, three pass) during the regular season, and he added a seventh against the River Hawks.

For his efforts, Tarrant was voted to the Big East 9 all-conference second team at running back.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.