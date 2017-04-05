Harlan: Younger Hooker, Marcus, draws interest, comparisons

At the end of the month, New Castle junior Marcus Hooker will watch the NFL Draft with older brother Malik, who could hear his name called very early.

Malik Hooker, an All-American safety at Ohio State, turned down an invitation to attend the draft festivities in Philadelphia and instead will spend April 27 in New Castle with his family.

"It's definitely going to be great fun," Marcus Hooker said, "sitting around with my friends and family, and seeing him smile once they call out what team he's playing for."

Experts project him as an early first-round lock. A mock draft this week by Sports Illustrated predicted the former Buckeye as the No. 2 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

"He definitely deserves what he has coming his way," said Marcus Hooker, adding that Los Angeles Chargers coaches visited the high school this week. "I'm still getting used to (the idea of) him going to the NFL. It still hasn't set in yet."

But with his brother in such a bright national spotlight, that light also shines at times on Marcus, a Division I recruit with eight FBS scholarship offers. When college recruiters visit with New Castle football coach Joe Cowart, they all ask pretty much the same question.

"How is he similar or different than his brother?" said Cowart, who also coached Malik. "Because of the success of his brother, we often talk about that. It has certainly helped his recruiting."

The two are similar in ways. Both were multi-sport high school stars who won the WPIAL title in basketball. Both "have rare athleticism in the upper echelon," Cowart said.

But the two also are different, which makes the comparisons less precise.

"Me and Malik are two totally different players on the field," Marcus Hooker said. "A lot of people think we're similar, but to me we're just different. We have two different playing styles. He's more of a quick, edgy person. I'm just going to hit you."

At 6-foot, 197 pounds, Marcus Hooker likely would play safety in college but also has considered linebacker. As a junior, he played both. Offensively, New Castle used the third-year starter various ways including as a wildcat quarterback at times.

"He's not the biggest kid in the world. He's not the fastest," Cowart said. "He's just a really good ball player, and he's been that way since he stepped on the high school football field."

With Hooker on the field last fall, New Castle reached the WPIAL football finals. In the winter, the 1,000-point scorer helped the Red Hurricanes win the WPIAL Class 4A basketball title.

New Castle's basketball season stretched until March 18, when the team reached the state quarterfinals. Now, as he transitions back to football, he again will turn his attention to recruiting. West Virginia, Bowling Green, Cincinnati, Kent State, Temple, Toledo and Rutgers already have offered him a scholarship.

Neither Pitt nor Penn State has offered, but Hooker wants to convince them and others at camps this summer. One focus is his speed, he said, having run a 40-yard dash in the 4.7s. He since has worked more on speed training and leg strength.

"They just want to see a little more out of me," Hooker said. "They might want to see my 40 time get a little bit faster and see if I get a little bigger."

His soon-to-be-NFL brother insists Ohio State eventually will offer and that Marcus should follow the familiar path to Columbus, Ohio. Marcus Hooker hears regularly from Ohio State coach Urban Meyer but also from former Buckeyes assistant Luke Fickell, who now leads Cincinnati.

Cowart plans to take a number of New Castle players to an Ohio State camp.

"My brother always thinks that I'm most likely going to go where he's going," Marcus Hooker said with a smile. "But truthfully, I don't know where I'm going to go. I have a lot of other schools that I'm interested in."

He accepts comparisons to Malik and credits his older brother's success for sparking his recruitment. But rather than Malik, Cowart compares Marcus to Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers, who also is projected as a first-round pick this month.

"Peppers did so many different things," Cowart said. "Peppers played corner in high school, he started out as a safety at Michigan and ended up playing linebacker. ... Marcus has played all three of those positions for us. He's just so versatile."

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.