Gateway's Boehm chooses Gannon to continue baseball career

Mason Boehm was recruited by colleges in three sports.

The Gateway senior was recruited to wrestle at Gannon and play golf at Washington & Jefferson.

Last month, Boehm finalized his decision to continue his academic and baseball pursuits at Gannon in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

He said he's grateful for the opportunity at the next level and also appreciates that he was able to excel to the point that he had options to continue in three sports.

“The recruiting process was a little nerve-wracking,” said Boehm, who is in his final season for the Gators baseball team.

Boehm began the process at the start of his junior year. He emailed a few coaches at schools he was interested in academically and proceeded from there.

Baseball coaches from school such as Gannon, Slippery Rock, La Roche and Bethany came calling.

“The personality of the (Gannon) coaches and how they connect with you as a total person, not just a baseball player, was really attractive to me,” Boehm said. “They also have a really strong (baseball) program.”

Greg Coleman is in his second season as head coach after eight years as an assistant with the Golden Knights.

Under his leadership, Gannon flourished in 2016. The team went 31-17 overall and 18-10 in the PSAC. Both win totals were school records.

The Golden Knights batters also produced statistics not seen in the program since 2000.

This year's Gannon squad was 13-11 overall and 3-5 in the PSAC heading into a weekend conference series against Pitt-Johnstown.

“It's a relief knowing that I have a home waiting for me in the fall,” Boehm said. “It's easy to put all my focus on Gateway and finishing my senior (baseball) season strong. I want to provide the team with as much help as I can give them.”

Boehm hopes he can have a big season, and he knows the Gannon coaches are watching.

He pitched into the sixth against a powerful Franklin Regional lineup Wednesday. The Panthers were able to rally late for a 6-4 victory.

“Now it's time to show (Gannon coaches) they made the right choice,” Boehm said.

Last year, Boehm recovered from an elbow injury suffered late in the wrestling season and helped Gateway qualify for the WPIAL Class AAAA baseball playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Gators gave No. 2-seed Pine-Richland a battle in the first round before falling 3-1.

Boehm plans to return to his Plum-based Xtra Innings summer team that competes in the Western Pennsylvania Elite Baseball League.

A majority of the team members are from Plum. A rivalry with the Mustangs contingent, Boehm said, turned into a fun summer atmosphere.

“It was fun playing against them in the spring and then coming together over the summer,” Boehm said.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.