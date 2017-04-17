Surprise email lands offer for Gators senior

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When searching for a college that would combine the right mix of academics and athletics, Zac Janocko turned to the internet.

The Gateway senior, one of the area's top high school swimmers, put his name and his times on collegeswimming.com.

He hoped to hear back from a couple of coaches. In the end, nearly a half dozen responded.

The internet has a way of bringing people and places closer in a way that wouldn't happen otherwise, and that was the case with Janocko and his new home — Barton College in suburban Raleigh, N.C.

“I wasn't thinking anything would happen, and one day, (Barton coach Tyler Ziegler) emailed me,” Janocko said. “It just went from there.”

Janocko took a visit to the Barton campus in late January and quickly found it was the place for him. He made his decision final with the NCAA Division II school earlier this month on the first day of the National Letter of Intent spring signing period.

“It is a great mix of academics and what I want to do in swimming,” said Janocko, who plans to major in physical therapy or athletic training.

Janocko said finding Barton was somewhat destiny and meant to be because he didn't know the school existed prior to being contacted by the coach. “It's pretty exciting,” he said. “I feel like a part of the team already.”

The Barton men's and women's teams – eight men and four women – swam their inaugural season this past winter. Janocko said he is anxious to get started on the team and be a part of a young program.

“Being able to make an impact was a big part of my decision,” he said. “The coaches and swimmers there are very excited about where the program is headed. They had a great first season. It's great to be a part of the future.”

The Barton swimmers capped the first season with strong swims at the Bluegrass Mountain Conference Championships. Numerous personal bests were recorded by the dozen competitors over the two-day event.

Janocko closed his high school career at the WPIAL swimming championship early last month.

He swam the anchor (freestyle) leg of the 200 medley relay team that placed 14th with a time of 1:42.65. He also anchored the 16th-place 200 freestyle relay. Individually, he took 20th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.47.

In his final high school race, Janocko placed 26th in the 100 free in a time of 49.44.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.