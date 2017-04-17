Plum athletes make college commitments

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Gianna Palmieri was just getting started in lacrosse two years ago as a Plum sophomore.

The girls program had just launched, and Palmieri picked up a stick and began learning the rules of the game.

Fast forward to now, and she has benefited from her accumulated skills. Palmieri committed to play at Hiram (Ohio).

She, along with seniors Maria Lawhorne (Washington & Jefferson, basketball) and Sarah Kirkpatrick (Duquesne, bowling) made their decisions final and were celebrated last week on the first day spring signing period.

“I've really grown as an individual, and the team has grown as a whole with new players contributing all the time,” said Palmieri, who has helped Plum start — its first as a full WPIAL member — 3-2.

“I am very happy to continue my career at Hiram. It is a great fit for me.”

Palmieri said she hopes to be an example for younger Plum girls who aspire to play the sport.

Palmieri and fellow seniors Shannon Soboslay, Caitlin Boyle and Taylor Fusco have been with the Plum team since its start in 2015.

Maria Lawhorne led the Plum basketball team in scoring as a senior, and the 5-foot-11 forward chosen to the all-section team.

She said she's excited to build off the momentum from last season, when Plum reached WPIAL playoffs, into her new venture with W&J.

“When I visited the campus, it really felt like home,” Lawhorne said. “It was a great fit. I had other options, but I felt very comfortable there.”

Lawhorne took part in the annual Cager Classic three weeks ago. She also will play in the prestigious Roundball Classic on April 28-29 at Geneva.

It is a chance for Lawhorne to shine with and play against some of the top senior stars from the area.

“It's an honor to be selected for this game,” she said. “(The Roundball Classic) has such a special history with some of the best players of all time in the area. It's an awesome opportunity to share stories with everyone and talk about what everyone is doing after high school.

“It will give everyone a taste of the level of basketball in college and how you will play with these types of players for the next couple of years.”

Kirkpatrick helped the Plum bowling team develop and continue a section winning streak that has surpassed 40 matches. She was a big part of the Mustangs' run to a 2016 state championship.

Now she hopes to have an impact with a growing Duquesne bowling program that just completed its second season.

“It's exciting to see where the (Duquesne) team can go in the next couple of years, hopefully to nationals,” Kirkpatrick said. “They've already done great things so far.”

Kirkpatrick said she first met the coach at regionals last year, and she kept in touch with the program.

“It's exciting to see more opportunities for girls at Plum and other schools in the area to be able to bowl at the next level,” she said.

Kirkpatrick said she will miss all her Plum teammates.

“They are my sisters. They are fantastic people,” she said. “We didn't know what kind of team we were going to have this year after we lost two key players (to graduation). But everyone stepped up, and we were able to make states. I am so proud of everyone.”

The Plum girls placed eighth at this year's team state tournament.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.