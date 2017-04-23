Gateway lineman Hampton finds new home at St. Vincent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Anthony Hampton played in three systems during his four years at Gateway.

The Gateway senior started out as a junior varsity player along the offensive and defensive lines his freshman season under Donnie Militzer.

As he continued to grow in size and knowledge, he was counted on more.

Hampton was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball under coach Tom Nola (2014 and '15) and last fall under first-year coach Don Holl.

This fall, Hampton hopes to make an impact in his new home on the football team at Division III St. Vincent.

“It was just a comfortable atmosphere around campus that really helped me see that St. Vincent was the place for me,” Hampton said. “It felt like home, and the football team really greeted me with open arms from Day 1.”

Hampton, who plans to study criminal justice, said the balance of athletics and academics really won him over.

St. Vincent's 2017 recruiting class is loaded with WPIAL players with more than a dozen heading to the Greensburg school.

Among those joining the Bearcats football squad is Plum defensive end Keyshawn Smith.

“It's a great thing to see rivals become brothers,” Hampton said.

St. Vincent ended the 2016 season 5-5 overall with a 3-5 mark in the Presidents Athletic Conference. It was tough down the stretch for the Bearcats, who won only one of their final six games after a 4-0 start.

Hampton, who will play on the defensive side of the ball at tackle, said he hopes to be one of the pieces that gets St. Vincent over the top in a conference dominated recently by the likes of Washington & Jefferson and Thomas More.

“It's exciting to know that I will have the chance to get on the field and possibly have a starting job as a freshman,” Hampton said.

“But I know I have to work very hard to be ready.”

This past season, Hampton helped Gateway produce a 7-5 overall record, a 5-3 mark in the first year for the Big East 9 conference in 5A and an upset of No. 2 seed Armstrong in the WPIAL first round.

The offense and defensive lines were deep and talented positions in the Big East 9 in 2016.

Hampton was recognized for his efforts at offensive tackle with inclusion on the conference's honorable-mention list.