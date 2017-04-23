Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
High School Recruiting

Gateway lineman Hampton finds new home at St. Vincent
Michael Love | Sunday, April 23, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
Michael Love | Tribune-Review
Gateway senior Anthony Hampton will continue his eduction and football pursuits at St. Vincent College. With Hampton is Gateway athletic director Randy Rovesti.

Updated 1 hour ago

Anthony Hampton played in three systems during his four years at Gateway.

The Gateway senior started out as a junior varsity player along the offensive and defensive lines his freshman season under Donnie Militzer.

As he continued to grow in size and knowledge, he was counted on more.

Hampton was a three-year starter on both sides of the ball under coach Tom Nola (2014 and '15) and last fall under first-year coach Don Holl.

This fall, Hampton hopes to make an impact in his new home on the football team at Division III St. Vincent.

“It was just a comfortable atmosphere around campus that really helped me see that St. Vincent was the place for me,” Hampton said. “It felt like home, and the football team really greeted me with open arms from Day 1.”

Hampton, who plans to study criminal justice, said the balance of athletics and academics really won him over.

St. Vincent's 2017 recruiting class is loaded with WPIAL players with more than a dozen heading to the Greensburg school.

Among those joining the Bearcats football squad is Plum defensive end Keyshawn Smith.

“It's a great thing to see rivals become brothers,” Hampton said.

St. Vincent ended the 2016 season 5-5 overall with a 3-5 mark in the Presidents Athletic Conference. It was tough down the stretch for the Bearcats, who won only one of their final six games after a 4-0 start.

Hampton, who will play on the defensive side of the ball at tackle, said he hopes to be one of the pieces that gets St. Vincent over the top in a conference dominated recently by the likes of Washington & Jefferson and Thomas More.

“It's exciting to know that I will have the chance to get on the field and possibly have a starting job as a freshman,” Hampton said.

“But I know I have to work very hard to be ready.”

This past season, Hampton helped Gateway produce a 7-5 overall record, a 5-3 mark in the first year for the Big East 9 conference in 5A and an upset of No. 2 seed Armstrong in the WPIAL first round.

The offense and defensive lines were deep and talented positions in the Big East 9 in 2016.

Hampton was recognized for his efforts at offensive tackle with inclusion on the conference's honorable-mention list.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.