High School Recruiting

Quaker Valley's Tarris commits to Orediggers

Karen Kadilak | Monday, April 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Bearett Tarris

Quaker Valley senior Bearett Tarris likes to keep busy.

Planning to compete in the heptathlon, she will have plenty to do on the Colorado School of Mines women's track team.

Tarris, 18, of Sewickley recently committed to the NCAA Division II Orediggers.

In the heptathlon, an athlete competes in seven track and field events, with the person scoring the most total points the winner.

Tarris competed in the pentathlon, which has five events, in junior track before focusing on middle-distance running in high school.

She placed second in the 800-meter run in the 2016 WPIAL Class AA championship meet and fourth in the PIAA.

“I reached out to Mines to compete as a heptathlete, but I also listed myself as an 800 runner,” said Tarris, who is 5-foot-11. “After talking with the coach, he seemed to be on board with my preference.”

To prepare, Tarris plans to add more events this season. The heptathlon encompasses the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and the 800.

“I loved competing in a variety of events,” she said, referring to the pentathlon. “It almost took off a bit of pressure off of the 800.”

Tarris said Mines' academic reputation and location attracted her. Based in Golden, near Denver, Mines is a public research university devoted to engineering and applied science.

“Mines had everything on my checklist and more,” she said. “I loved the team.

“The school is located in downtown Golden, which is a place I can easily picture myself.”

Tarris likes that she will be able to easily go skiing, hiking, kayaking or mountain biking.

Tarris plans to major in biochemical engineering and minor in biomedical and/or humanitarian engineering. She is considering becoming a surgeon.

Bucknell and Lehigh were her second choices.

“She's a hard worker (and) very strong academic kid,” Quaker Valley coach Jerry Veshio said.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

