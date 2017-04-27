Aliquippa's Raines planning several official visits

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a four-word tweet, Aliquippa's Kwantel Raines tried to calm any speculation.

“I did not commit,” he wrote Monday.

As the top uncommitted junior in the WPIAL and one of the hottest football recruits in the country, Raines understands that college fans at more than a dozen schools analyze whatever he writes or says. In this week's case, optimistic West Virginia fans hoped he was becoming a Mountaineer.

“I said that I was coming there and lot of people thought I was committed,” said Raines, who wore a Penn State lanyard around his neck after school Tuesday. “I meant to go on a visit, so I had to clarify.”

There also was an Instragram screenshot that hinted he's headed to Pitt. The social media buzz isn't unusual for Raines.

“I've seen a lot of stuff already,” he said, laughing. “I'm not really surprised.”

For now, here's where he stands: The 6-foot-3, 190-pound, four-star safety has visited Pitt, Penn State, WVU and Maryland, but said he's “wide open” and hasn't made a decision. His cousin Kaezon Pugh has encouraged Raines to follow him to Pitt. However, Raines described last weekend's trip to Penn State as “amazing.”

He's eager to commit somewhere, but first wants to take more visits.

“The only thing that's slowing me down from committing is I want to see schools that are farther out,” Raines said, “because I didn't get the chance to see what they have to offer. Once I get the chance to see what they have to offer, I'm going to commit.”

There is no self-imposed deadline. Michigan State and Florida are on his shortlist of out-of-state schools to visit, along with Kentucky, Louisville and maybe a few others. Raines said he'll drive to the campuses within range and take official visit flights to the others.

He sat with his father in early March and narrowed his 30 scholarship offers into a 15-school list that also included California, Iowa State, LSU, South Carolina, TCU, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. He plans to cut his list to 10 in the next month.

“I'm looking for a school where I can have a good relationship with the coach,” Raines said, “and that I'll have a good life after football.”

Also important is a defensive scheme that fits his skills. Most teams envision him in the secondary, but Raines said Pitt has suggested he could play outside linebacker or maybe a hybrid position in coach Pat Narduzzi's defense.

“I'd rather play safety in college than linebacker,” he said. “If I can get on the field earlier playing linebacker I'd do that too. But I would prefer to play safety.”

He also stressed that he wants teammates he can call close friends. In large part, that's what made last weekend's visit to Penn State stand out. Raines met four-star Nittany Lions commits Ricky Slade, Justin Fields and Trent Gordon, and was surprised how well he “clicked with the rest of the recruits,” he said, calling them “instant friends.”

“By far the best visit I've ever been on,” Raines said. “I got to talk to the other commits — and they're (highly ranked) recruits also — so they go through the same things I go through. I went on an atmosphere tour with all the guys and it was fun. Just being with them was fun.”

Whether that could lead Raines to Penn State, he's not ready to say — or tweet.

Sophomore stars

Norwin's Jayvon Thrift and Aliquippa's M.J. Devonshire, two standout defensive backs in the WPIAL's 2019 class, each announced their third Power 5 conference offer Wednesday. Thrift added a scholarship from Syracuse, joining Pitt and WVU offers. Temple offered Thursday. Devonshire added Oregon State to Syracuse and WVU.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.