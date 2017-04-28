Penn Hills' Tarver to play at next level

Senior Jamil Tarver might not have been the focal point of the Penn Hills boys basketball team. But he played a pivotal role in the Indians' turnaround the last couple of seasons.

In early March, Tarver signed his letter of intent to attend Carlow University and play for the Celtics under coach Tim Keefer, who Tarver met during a basketball camp last summer.

“I really liked the environment there,” Tarver said. “I met former students who went there and I met the dean. It's just a really nice place, and I really like the education system. I'm really close with coach Keefer. He's a real nice guy.”

Tarver, who also had offers from Pitt-Johnstown and Wilson College, helped the Indians finish with a 19-4 overall record, including a 12-2 mark in Section 3-6A. The Indians finished in a three-way tie for the section title but lost 59-58 to North Hills in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

Tarver, who plans to major in business management, enjoyed his time at Penn Hills, especially playing for coach Dan DeRose.

“I would have to give most of the props to coach. It was the same group of guys before but he knew how to work with us. We needed that discipline that he came with and that intensity,” Tarver said.

“Once everybody started taking it serious that's when we really started showing what we could do. Unfortunately, it was too late for some of us, but I think the younger guys can achieve more than what we did.”

Even though the Indians were headlined by fellow senior Sherron Schifino, Tarver and the rest of the players understood basketball was a team game and success doesn't come from the ability of one teammate.

“That is a friend from middle school so none of that bothered us. We all knew what we could do and he knew what we could do as a team,” Tarver said.

Tarver will look to work on his ball-handling and the mental side of the game as he prepares to move onto Carlow. Tarver was selected to play for the East team in the Roundball Classic at Geneva last week.

“It felt right. It just felt like that is how basketball should be with being around people who actually like to play the game,” Tarver said.

“I talked to some former players that won state championships. They were telling me it was all about dedication. There is always someone trying to work harder than you, but you can always work the hardest out of everybody.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.