Gateway's Greggerson readies for WPIAL championships, Seton Hill

Kristen Greggerson will throw at Friday's Baldwin Invitational track and field meet, eschewing the opportunity to attend the Gateway prom.

The veteran Gators shot put, discus and javelin standout said she wanted to have that additional quality competition ahead of the upcoming WPIAL championships May 17 at Baldwin.

Greggerson, a leader in each throw on the new WPIAL qualifying lists, also is gearing up for the next step in her athletic and academic journeys.

She will continue to throw in college at Division II Seton Hill in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.

“Seton Hill was the dark horse that came in late in the process,” said Greggerson, who made her decision in late March. “I didn't think about Seton Hill too much before that. I knew about the campus because my sister is a sophomore there. But I got a text from the new (throwing) coach, and it was also recommended from a couple of friends. So, I gave it a shot. I instantly clicked with the program, the coaches and what they wanted to see from me as a college thrower.”

Seton Hill won out over several other notable schools and track programs in the region.

Shippensburg and Robert Morris made scholarship offers to Greggerson, and Duquesne showed interest.

“It was hard to say no to a school like Shippensburg with their track and field reputation in the PSAC and elsewhere,” she said. “But there was just something about Seton Hill that made it feel like home and a place where I needed to be.”

Greggerson said Seton Hill, in addition to having an up-and-coming track and field program, is an academic leader among the schools in the PSAC.

She plans to major in health sciences with future opportunities in the health and medical field.

Greggerson said she is happy to have her recruiting decision behind her as she progresses through the final chapter of high school.

She said though the recovery from last summer's ACL injury that took away her senior soccer season, she became driven to strengthen herself and be ready to compete in the big meets this spring.

“I am shooting for the best at WPIALs and hopefully states, but whatever happens is icing on the cake with what is happening after graduation,” Greggerson said.

Greggerson medalled in all three throws at last Friday's Mars Invitational. She claimed second in the javelin (120-8), third in the discus (113-4) and third in the shot put (35-9.75).

A veteran of the PIAA championships in Shippensburg, Greggerson competed in the shot put there last year and achieved a personal best of 39 feet, 6½ inches.

Her top heave landed her in sixth overall after she had taken third in the event at WPIALs. The top eight in each event earn medals.

Greggerson earned a state medal in the discus as a sophomore.

She owns a personal best in the discus of 130-11 set at an early-season meet last year at Hempfield.

Her top throw of 122-10 in the javelin was achieved in a first-place finish at the 2016 Butler Invitational.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.