High School Recruiting

Golfers Tanabe, Li make college decisions

Karen Kadilak | Monday, May 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley golfer Chris Tanabe has committed to Bucknell
Quaker Valley golfer Chris Tanabe signs a letter of intent to Bucknell. He was joined by his parents, Scott and Jennifer.
Sewickley Academy's Jason Li

Quaker Valley senior Chris Tanabe and Sewickley Academy senior Jason Li will stay in Pennsylvania to continue their golf careers.

Tanabe and Li recently committed to the men's teams at Bucknell and Carnegie Mellon, respectively.

Tanabe took first place in the PIAA Class AA boys individual tournament last fall. Li won in 2014.

Tanabe (2014) and Li (2015) also were WPIAL champions. Li was 2016 WPIAL runner-up.

Tanabe, 18, of Bell Acres said he chose Bucknell because of its strong academics and alumni networks. He also considered Delaware, Nebraska and Mercer.

Bucknell coach Mike Binney expects Tanabe, the 2015 PIAA runner-up, to play right away at the Patriot League school.

“I've watched Chris a number of times this past year and his performances in the PIAA tournament in the past two years (have) convinced me that he has the requisite maturity and mental toughness to get the job done,” Binney said.

Quaker Valley coach Greg Vecchi believes Tanabe will do a great job.

“He was never satisfied and always looking for new ways to improve his game,” Vecchi said.

Li, 18, of Sewickley said it was a tough decision between Carnegie Mellon and Emory, but he wanted to stay close to home. CMU competes in NCAA Division III and belongs to the University Athletic Association.

Tartans coach Dan Rodgers said Li will fill holes on the team. “(He is) ready to go.”

Sewickley Academy coach Win Palmer said Li has great focus.

“One of his many strengths is that he possesses an uncanny ability to shoot a competitive score even on an off day,” Palmer said.

Li led the Panthers to their fourth consecutive WPIAL title in 2016 and to the PIAA crown in 2015.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

